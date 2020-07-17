Kiechel showcases work of UNL art students who didn't get shows because of virus

In the end, Holz got 24 artists, 22 who are current UNL art students or recent graduates, along with an incoming undergraduate — Pablo Souto, the son of school chair Francisco Souto, a 17-year-old who contributes some impressive portraits in graphite.

The artists were required to get their work to the gallery, provide images and details — titles, dimensions, materials, etc. — for each piece for listing on labels and the gallery’s website. "That’s where many of our collectors are seeing work now, during the coronavirus,” Kiechel said.

The work is varied, covering painting, drawing, sculpture and printmaking. There’s no photography or ceramics, so the show isn’t a survey of the entire art school production.

It does, however, showcase a couple dozen students whose work holds up well against that of established artists.

The first piece that caught my eye is Terry Ratzlaff’s “Five Diesel-Electric Locomotives and One Hundred and Twenty Four Empty Coal Hoppers,” a digital print accordion book that spreads the images of trains across both sides of the book, which stretches out beyond 10 feet atop a pedestal in the center of the gallery.