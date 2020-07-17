Kiechel showcases work of UNL art students who didn't get shows because of virus

A digital print accordion book of locomotives pulling coal hoppers runs down the center of Kiechel Fine Art. On one wall is a striking self-portrait in oil adorned with collaged paper bags and lights. On the other side, an astounding painting of a 1950s tablecloth shares a wall with charcoal drawings of hands holding a string.
Farther into the gallery stands a pair of 8-foot high wooden totems, and behind them, a brightly colored painting of ingredients ready to go into a hot pot.
The exhibition is called “Now” and appears to be some kind of contemporary art survey. Which it is. But it is contemporary art created by students and graduates from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History and Design.
The show came about when gallerist Buck Kiechel decided to postpone summer shows by Keith Jacobshagen and Eddie Dominguez, and had a gap in the gallery’s exhibition schedule.
Since UNL artists who were set to graduate in May didn’t get shows because of the coronavirus shutdown, Kiechel contacted UNL painting professor — and one of his exhibiting artists — Aaron Holz to quickly put together a show of student work.
Pulling a paper covered with names, asterisks and lines out of his pocket, Holz explained how the show came together:
“I drew up a list, sent out emails and waited to see who said ‘yes.’ It’s probably the dumbest curatorial premise ever, and the smartest, too.”
In the end, Holz got 24 artists, 22 who are current UNL art students or recent graduates, along with an incoming undergraduate — Pablo Souto, the son of school chair Francisco Souto, a 17-year-old who contributes some impressive portraits in graphite.
The artists were required to get their work to the gallery, provide images and details — titles, dimensions, materials, etc. — for each piece for listing on labels and the gallery’s website. "That’s where many of our collectors are seeing work now, during the coronavirus,” Kiechel said.
The work is varied, covering painting, drawing, sculpture and printmaking. There’s no photography or ceramics, so the show isn’t a survey of the entire art school production.
It does, however, showcase a couple dozen students whose work holds up well against that of established artists.
The first piece that caught my eye is Terry Ratzlaff’s “Five Diesel-Electric Locomotives and One Hundred and Twenty Four Empty Coal Hoppers,” a digital print accordion book that spreads the images of trains across both sides of the book, which stretches out beyond 10 feet atop a pedestal in the center of the gallery.
The self-portrait is from Kat Weiss, who grew up in Lincoln. Titled “If a black woman is afraid of the dark is she afraid of a shadow or herself,” the museum-quality piece is a doubled affair of the artist in her studio, sitting on a stool looking at the viewer with a self-portrait on an easel behind her, framed in light bulbs.
Chinese student Summer Xia is responsible for “Hot Pot,” the painting of the food and utensils used in a hot pot dinner. Xia has graduated and returned to China, leaving just “Hot Pot” behind.
The two sculptures, each titled “Like a Wet Fish Structure,” come from Shelby Freehling, who attached broken furniture and firewood to a wooden frame.
Perhaps the highest praise that can be given to “Now” is that it doesn’t look like a student show.
“They’re artists now,” Holz said. “They may not realize it now. But they’ll remember this show. For most of them, it’s their first show in a gallery, where work can sell, the first professional show of their careers.”
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Legislative Chamber Dividers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Community Garden
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
City Council
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stand in For Lincoln
Night Court
Chalk Art
Push for Peace
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Art Alley at Lux Center for the Arts
Gere Branch Library
Yia Yia's
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Spring Game Emptiness
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Chalk art
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
Playing with kids
The Bike Rack sign
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
UNL spacing
COVID-19 testing
LPS virus teachers
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!