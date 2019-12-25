International Quilt Museum in Lincoln puts on exhibition without quilts

There’s not a quilt to be found in the “Studio Champloo” exhibition at the International Quilt Museum -- a first in the museum's 11-year history.
Instead, the exhibition features nine contemporary artists with Nebraska ties responding to quilt-making themes, materials and processes in the context of their own work.
So there’s a “quilt” created out of plaster and polystyrene, another made out of brightly colored “gunk,” a ceiling-to-floor hanging fabric sculpture, painted ceramics, acrylic painting, a power suit, a soft-sculpture “life raft,” and a couple pairs of legs made out of cotton and tacked to a wall.
“It’s for our audience to think about quilts in a new way,” Marin Hanson, the museum’s curator of international collections said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. But this is really a new proposition for us.”
Thinking about quilts in a different way is most easily seen in Michael Villarreal’s “Hammydown,” which looks like a very thick, multicolored quilt hanging over a rod. But there’s no cloth in a piece that’s so heavy -- it’s made of paint, primer, joint compound and insulation foam -- it has to fastened by a sturdy piece of steel.
“It’s about the visual, the appearance of quilts, the pattern, the colors,” said exhibition curator Byron Anway. “It relates to being a quilt, by not being a quilt.”
Anway, an assistant professor of practice in the University of Nebraska Department of Art, Art History and Design, put together the exhibition, beginning with a call to select emerging contemporary artists, all of whom either live in or recently studied in Nebraska.
The exhibition takes its name from a Japanese culinary term meaning “mixed up” that refers to improvising or making things up as you go along and, Anway said, was inspired by the work of Amanda Smith, a UNL Master of Fine Arts graduate who now lives and works in Springfield, Missouri.
Smith, who began working in collage, moved to design and soft sculpture, generating collaged imagery, with hand-painted marks that relate directly to quilt-making’s patchwork and applique, a connection that’s instantly apparent in her “Past Life Raft No. 1.”
Painter Ryan Crotty, who lives and works in Auburn, contributed a pair of his luminous, brightly colored abstract paintings made by pulling acrylic paint across a stretched canvas no different than those sold in craft and hobby stores.
Hung unframed with paint over the edges of the canvas and evidence of the stretcher bars reflected on the surface, “Move to California” and “Saw You in a Dream” relate to quilt-making in a couple ways, Crotty said.
The first is process, he said.
“I’m thinking about the final image, even before I start a painting,” just as quilt-makers do, he said.
Then, there’s the evidence of material and technique -- the stitches in a quilt and the backing layer corresponding to the unframed canvas, stretcher marks and unexpected paint passages,
Omaha artist Colin Smith used his trademark “gunk,” high key colored, bulbous resin to make “Champloo Boobaloo 1 and 2,” a pair of pieces rooted in “recreating,” a quilt made by California artist Laddie John Dill, who works with concrete, glass and metal to create sculptures and wall pieces.
“I just appropriated the geometry,” Smith said. “I made a few studies. Doing it over and over, I liked the geometry of it and the form of the quilt.”
The artists and Anway, who is a painter, said they weren’t surprised by the connections they found between quilt-making and their work. But until they were considered for the show, they hadn’t thought much of quilt work.
Now, they've each found plenty of distance between what they do and making quilts. They hope the quilt audience will appreciate the nontraditional quilt exhibition from now through June.
“I think we’re putting together a pretty good group,” Anway said. “This is a chance for them to be seen together in an unexpected context. And we hope the quilt audience will respond to their work and to what they, non-quilt-makers, find in common with quilts and how they’re made.”
And, by making their responses and examining those connections, Anway and the artists, Hanson said, have created a vital quilt exhibition -- without quilts.
