International Quilt Museum in Lincoln puts on exhibition without quilts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Painter Ryan Crotty, who lives and works in Auburn, contributed a pair of his luminous, brightly colored abstract paintings made by pulling acrylic paint across a stretched canvas no different than those sold in craft and hobby stores.

Hung unframed with paint over the edges of the canvas and evidence of the stretcher bars reflected on the surface, “Move to California” and “Saw You in a Dream” relate to quilt-making in a couple ways, Crotty said.

The first is process, he said.

“I’m thinking about the final image, even before I start a painting,” just as quilt-makers do, he said.

Then, there’s the evidence of material and technique -- the stitches in a quilt and the backing layer corresponding to the unframed canvas, stretcher marks and unexpected paint passages,

Omaha artist Colin Smith used his trademark “gunk,” high key colored, bulbous resin to make “Champloo Boobaloo 1 and 2,” a pair of pieces rooted in “recreating,” a quilt made by California artist Laddie John Dill, who works with concrete, glass and metal to create sculptures and wall pieces.

“I just appropriated the geometry,” Smith said. “I made a few studies. Doing it over and over, I liked the geometry of it and the form of the quilt.”