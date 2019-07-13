The Lexington Art Gallery features longtime Noyes Art Galley coop member Janna M. Harsch with her body of work, “Movement on Metal,” now on display until the end of July in the Resident Dining Room of The Lexington Assisted Living Center, 5550 Pioneers Blvd.
The exhibit is a collection of 12 hand-painted and machined metal pieces that come to life through depth and movement. Harsch will discuss this work at The Lexington on Wednesday, July 24, at 2:30 p.m. in the Resident Dining Room.
“By first drawing with a grinder on the metal, I create a reflective pattern that glows through thin layers of oil paint and changes with the lighting and angle of view,” explained Harsch of this work. This changeability in the image can be seen as movement. “I love making movement and change a part of each painting.”
Harsch calls herself a figurative painter of horses that she attributes to her early childhood on a Sandhills Nebraska ranch. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Concordia University, and now exhibits at Noyes Gallery, displays at several national and regional horse fairs and gives talks about her work. Harsch is a member of Impact Artist Nebraska, which promotes Nebraska art and artists with traveling themed shows.
