In the spring of 2017, Michael Farrell was driving the back roads of Butler County, aiming to find an old grain elevator near what used to be the town of Nimburg that he’d photographed 17 years earlier in black and white.
As he had hoped, the elevator was still standing. So he pulled out his Deardorff 5x7 Special camera and made a new photograph of the long-ago abandoned building, this time in color.
“The Old Elevator at Nimburg” became the first photograph of “In The Bohemian Alps,” Farrell’s latest project that now fills the Great Plains Art Museum with 58 pictures taken in the hilly area north of Lincoln over the last 2½ years.
The photographs are far from random. Farrell’s projects, that consistently achieve the tricky balance of documentary and art, take years because he gathers and sequences the images to tell the story of the subject matter, be it, Nine Mile Prairie, old bridges of southeast Nebraska or the massive dams on the North Platte River.
In the case of “In The Bohemian Alps,” the photographs capture the country and, to a lesser degree, the small towns of eastern Butler, western Saunders and northern Lancaster counties -- the area that earned the name Bohemian Alps from its Czech settlers.
“As in my previous rural Nebraska photographic explorations, I’m drawn to the many small streams, old steel bridges, dilapidated farm buildings, rural cemeteries, old trees and out-of-the-way places -- and how the light, colors and textures on the land evolve with the changing of the seasons. The sweet and full tinctured with the sad and lonely,” Farrell writes in his introduction to the show and accompanying book.
That means “In The Bohemian Alps” can be followed almost as a film, cycling through the seasons, to pick a few examples:
* “Summer Corn on 25 Rd east of R Rd,” the green stalks popping up through the dirt on the dry land farm;
* A view of rolling, crop covered “Fall Fields on Agnew Road, west of 162 Rd."
* And some striking snow scenes captured in panoramic-style views.
Encountered on that near-cinematic journey is evidence of the local culture -- specifically, Catholic churches and Shrines -- I was particularly taken with “Sts. Cyril & Methodus Catholic Church & Corn -- Co. Rd. east of 29,” a gorgeous mid-summer landscape in shades of green with the corn on the left, grass in the foreground, dark evergreen trees on the right with the white church in the center, and blue sky and puffy white clouds above.
That photograph also serves as a prime example of why Farrell’s work transcends documentary and journalism. He’s a master at evocatively capturing the subject with the perfect lighting -- e.g. the darkness of an overcast day in “Old Empty House, Co. Rd. 20 South of Hiway 92” --expert framing and a fine printer.
That lifts the images into the realm of art -- capable of existing without any information about where or when they were taken.
That said, there are specific places that add some power and, in the case of “Beer Barrel Days Sign near Prague,” a bit of humor.
Prague, Abie and Dwight are the towns that figure in a few images, while many of the picture are taken of -- and from -- the dozens of minimum maintenance roads that crisscross the Alps. Those are plenty familiar to anyone who has taken a drive off the main roads north out of Lincoln. But it is a measure of Farrell’s skill that he brings those common views into a kind of focus that removes them from ordinary and overlooked.
There’s plenty in “In the Bohemian Alps” that really connects with art lovers. The views of a Bohemian cemetery, a “Headstone under Pine Tree -- near Abie,” more bridge pictures (I’ve always liked those) and a bunch of the panoramic views, including “Cattle Operation” and “Round Bale with Farmstead in Distance” that look like they could be scenes from a Cinemascope film.
“In the Bohemian Alps” then becomes an exhibition that is both very local and universal, clearly a labor of love from Farrell, who has again distinctively captured Nebraska with his camera and prints.