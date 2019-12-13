You are the owner of this article.
Gallery 9 hosts Holiday Art Show
Gallery 9 hosts Holiday Art Show

Gallery 9 storefront

The Gallery 9 storefront notes that the gallery is celebrating 25 years of art in 2019.

 Mark Schwaninger

The community is invited to the annual Holiday Art Show at Gallery 9, located at 124 S. Ninth St. in the Mission Arts Building in downtown Lincoln.

Now in its 25th year, the gallery offers an array of unique holiday gifts created by local artists -- jewelry, ceramics, tree ornaments, sculptures, paintings of all sizes and mediums.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. For more details, see gallery9.com or call 402-477-2822.

