Gallery 9 hosts Holiday Art Show

The community is invited to the annual Holiday Art Show at Gallery 9, located at 124 S. Ninth St. in the Mission Arts Building in downtown Lincoln.
Now in its 25th year, the gallery offers an array of unique holiday gifts created by local artists -- jewelry, ceramics, tree ornaments, sculptures, paintings of all sizes and mediums.
Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. For more details, see gallery9.com or call 402-477-2822.