Join Gallery 9 in celebrating its first 25 years in the Mission Arts Building, 124 S. Ninth St., on Saturday, July 20.
The celebration will begin with a reception and drinks from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., including games and prizes, which will end at 8:30 p.m. Blues and rock band Mann!x will begin playing live at 9 p.m. Free parking is available in the lot east of the building.
Gallery 9 is an independent gallery located in the turn-of-the-century Mission Arts Building. This artist-run gallery features an eclectic mix of contemporary art and fine crafts including paintings, sculpture, glass, jewelry, ceramics, photography and more. For more details, see gallerynine.wordpress.com or call 402-477-2822.