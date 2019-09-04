The fourth Lincoln Bicycle Art Tour is set for Saturday with 13 studios open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Created by the Tugboat Gallery and the now-defunct Darger HQ, the tour encourages art enthusiasts to hop on their bikes and ride from studio to studio -- where the creative process can be observed, if the artist is working, art can be seen and there might even be some refreshments -- sometimes of the adult variety.
This year’s tour, created in collaboration with South of Downtown, will feature artists and studios primarily located from downtown to South Street.
The artists and their studio locations are:
* Erin Butcher, 719 P St.
* Byron Anway, Richards Hall 103, UNL campus
* Isaiah Erin Jones and Terry Ratzlaff, Woods Art Building, UNL campus
* Christian Gauthier and Nolan Treadway, Three of Cups and Studio 84, 1410 O St.
* Karen Kunc, Constellation Studios, 2055 O St
* Red Deer Studio, 2947 T Street
* Joseph Levi Johnson and danny Sulivan, 1001 S.26th St.
* Matel Rokke, 1908 C St.
* Brian Dickinson, 1019 S. 16th St.
* Patricia Davis, 1501 A St. apt #1
* Wendy Wiess, 1314 Garfield St.
* Robert Stewart, 1029 Sumner St.
* George Sisson, 439 F St.
There is, by the way, no requirement that you ride a bike to take part in the tour -- “you can enjoy LBAT in the comfort of your car, we don’t judge,” organizers write.
A suggested route and map along with more information is available at lincolnsouthofdowntown.org.
Contemporary Art Curator to speak at UNL Wednesday
Bill Arning, director of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston from 2009 to 2019, will give a lecture “Texas Eccentrics and Queer Renegades -- An Unlikely Curatorial Love Story” at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Art, Art History and Design Wednesday.
The lecture, part of the Hixson-Lied Visiting Artists and Scholars Lecture series, will precede the Sept. 13 Fiendish Plots opening of “Texas Extravagant Drawing,” a show curated by Arning.
“I am not a Texan, and therefore, after a professional life in New York City and Boston, my transition to Texas in 2009 struck many as an odd choice,” Arning writes in his curatorial statement for the show. “Arriving to run one of the contemporary focused museums in this museum rich-city, I quickly became enamored of the types of artists and art made in my new home.
“NO ZONING, the show that opened the day I arrived, was a tribute to the unregulated city’s self-image as a place where one can do anything one wants without needing to ask either permission or forgiveness. Texas politics outside of the cities are deeply conservative, but in the cities, the vibe is that of the libertines: anything goes as long as the government is not paying for it.
"Studio spaces are cheap compared to other large cities, and for that reason, creative ideas tend to find physical manifestation very quickly — any artist with ambition can make their installation dreams real, and there is a massive audience for all the artists generated projects.”
Arning’s lecture will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Richards Hall, Room 15, at Stadium Drive and T streets on the UNL campus. The lecture is free and open to the public.