Traveling halfway across America to celebrate a parent’s 90th birthday offers some unique, unforgettable and often irreproducible photo ops. And spending six weeks on the west coast of Florida after a particularly cold winter in Nebraska makes the trip even more enjoyable. To fill in some “spare” time, I taught three photography classes at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy.
Armed with both cell phone and dSLR with some telephoto lenses, I was able to capture both landscape images and wildlife – particularly some of the amazing species of birds that call the American southeast home.
The Audubon Society alone owns over 70 properties in Florida, and many other private, state and national wildlife refuges are accessible to all ages and abilities. While the vast panhandle of Nebraska is home to burrowing owls, there are over 2,500 owl burrows in the city of Cape Coral, on the west coast of Florida. This “Official City Bird” is a delight to watch, and not terribly skittish. Better yet, super-long and expensive telephotos are not necessary to capture beautiful, close-up images of the owls.
Owlets hatch mid-March, and with a little patience and a folding chair, it is possible to capture images of the cute little fuzzy creatures. The city takes a great deal of care marking each known burrow, placing PVC uprights 10-15 feet around the burrows to keep viewers far enough back so they don’t disturb the owls. Getting too close to the uprights when owlets are present will result in a cat-like “hiss” from the parent(s) warning visitors to back off!
Not far away, one can visit the Venice Audubon Bird Sanctuary, J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, Corkscrew Swamp and the Bird Rookery, where both nesting species and also migrating birds can be observed in their native habitats.
At the Venice Sanctuary, both amateur and professional photographers line the shore of a small lake surrounding an island with almost standing room only. They capture images of a vast number of birds ranging from anhingas, ibises and egrets to ospreys, herons and roseate spoonbills.
At Venice and most of the other sanctuaries, lenses in the 300mm to 600mm range are most useful, as well as a sturdy tripod and/or monopod. Arriving early is essential, as it is feeding time and the birds are most active, and will often provide the best quality of light with few harsh shadows.
Have plenty of formatted cards available and plan ahead. Shooting in the RAW format offers far greater latitude with exposure, as well as greater control in post-processing, especially with white balance and picture style. And be sure to select the focus mode with the subject in mind: continuous auto-focus (AI-servo for Canon, AF-C for Nikon) for subjects in motion, and single/one-shot for still subjects (AI-Single/Canon and AF-S/Nikon). Ideally, use those focus points! As with portraits, if you have the eyes in sharp focus, you’ve captured the subject!
Back to that 90th birthday – those images will most likely be my most memorable – the others were just icing on the cake!