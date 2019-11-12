Dr. Photo – AKA John Keller - operates a full-service photography studio, No. 5, and art gallery in the Mission Arts Building at 124 S. Ninth St. He teaches introductory and advanced courses in digital photography, cell phone and tablet photography and editing at Doane University in Lincoln and for the OLLI program. He also offers private and group digital photography lessons. Email your digital photography and computer questions to doctorphoto1@gmail.com.