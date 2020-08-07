First Friday outdoor art walk in Lincoln gives viewers a chance to 'Gawk'

It’s First Friday and Tugboat Gallery invites you downtown to “Gawk.”
"Gawk” into the windows of 10 street-level stores and three Parrish Project spaces to see work by 13 artists on what Tugboat is calling a “Downtown Window Walk.”
“It’s a pandemic-inspired art walk,” said Tugboat’s Peggy Gomez. “Instead of doing nearly nothing — we were showing things in the gallery windows — we’ve moved outside. It’s an expansion of that idea. I asked my downtown neighbors if they’d want to participate. All the small businesses said 'yes.'”
Most of the artists whose work will be shown in the windows have previously shown at Tugboat. That won’t be the case at future First Friday “Gawk” walks.
“For each month, instead of having to find a few artists to put up in the gallery, we’ll have to find up to 14 to go in the windows,” Gomez said. “For sure, they won’t all be artists who have shown (at Tugboat).”
Gomez is planning to hold outdoor art walks through the end of the year — “or until it gets too cold or too dark. We’re planning through November for sure. We’ll see how December goes.”
Here’s Friday's lineup and locations:
* Matel Rokke, The Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St.
* Sandra Williams and Toan Vuong, Gomez Art Supply, 122 N. 14th St.
* Sarah Jones, A Novel Idea Bookstore, 118 N. 14th St.
* Hannah Demma, Tsuru, 114 N. 14th St.
* Amanda Durig, Oso Burrito, 1451 O St.
* Keith Boswell, Yia Yia’s, 1423 O St.
* Artie Mack, Stella, 101 N. 14th St.
* Nick Krauter and Steve Avey, Jake’s Cigars and Spirits, 101 N. 14th St.
* Jevon Woods, The Coffee House, 1324 P St.
* Enrique Martinez, Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 1300 Q St.
* Parrish Building, studios on second floor, 116 N. 14th St.: Carrie Masters in Robot Luv; Christian Gauthier in Christian Gauthier Studio; Peggy Gomez, Tugboat Gallery.
“Gawk” will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, with DJ Ol’ Moanin’ Corpse spinning records in front of Gomez Art Supply. The window walk will run until 9 p.m.
If you can’t make it Friday evening, the artwork will be displayed in the windows next weekend, as well. After next weekend, the artists will pick up their work so the businesses can display their wares in their windows again, Gomez said.
Street art murals at nine Lincoln locations
Constellation Studios and the Lux Center for the Arts invited nine artists from Lincoln, Omaha and Auburn to create prints to be combined into murals. They can now be seen on eight buildings around Lincoln.
The artists — Byron Anway, Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez, Gerardo Meza, Nathan Murray, Kyle Nobles and Kat Wiese of Lincoln, Sarah Rowe and Bart Vargas of Omaha and Auburn’s Ryan Crotty — were each given a 2-foot-by-3-foot wood block into which they designed and carved an image. Each block was turned into a print at Constellation Studio.
The images, printed onto paper, were then arranged into varying groupings by Katelyn Farneth, Lux's exhibition director, and pasted onto the sides of libraries, restaurants, coffee shops and the Woods Pool bath house.
“I’ve been working at getting greater community engagement with art, especially with 2D public art, which we don’t have much of,” said Farneth, who obtained the permits and found the locations for the murals.
The murals, applied with wheat paste, are temporary.
"Everyone was excited to have some new 2D art on their walls and know it’s not going to be permanent unless they want it to be," she said.
Each of the murals is different, both in arrangement and appearance as the paper takes on the texture and elements of the surface to which it is affixed.
The mural locations are:
* Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.
* Constellation Studios, 2055 O St.
* Woods Pool bath house, 3200 J St.
* Joyo Theater, 6102 Havelock Ave.
* Bethany Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.
* Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
* Hub Cafe, 250 N. 27th St.
* The Mill, 800 P St.
* Goldenrod Pastry, 3947 S. 48th St.
A bicycle map of the murals and more information is available at luxcenter.org.
Sheldon to reopen next week
The Sheldon Museum of Art will reopen Tuesday, five months after it was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hours at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln museum at 11th and R streets will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for the foreseeable future.
Visitors will be asked to enter and exit on the east side of the museum. Adhering to UNL guidelines, visitors will be required to wear face masks and socially distance. Building capacity also will be reduced.
Exhibitions on view at Sheldon for the fall semester are: “Person of Interest,” an exhibition of portraiture that spans all nine of the second-floor galleries; “Small Abstractions: Highlights from the Sheldon Collection” and “Sheldon Treasures,” an installation of some of the museum’s most important and best-known holdings.
The International Quilt Museum in Lincoln and Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum also reopened this past week.
The International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St., reopened Tuesday with new exhibitions in its galleries. Those shows include: “Nancy Crow Drawings: Monoprints and Riffs," “For the Love of Cats,” “Glasnost and Folk Culture” and “Eliza Hardy Jones: Song Quilts.”
Like Sheldon, the quilt museum will follow UNL and city health guidelines requiring masks and social distancing. The museum also will limit occupancy, as well.
Joslyn, 2200 Dodge St., will reopen on Friday. The museum’s permanent collection and the exhibition “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography” will be available for viewing.
Admission will be free through Oct. 18. But a timed ticket will be required for admission. Tickets can be reserved through the visitor information page at joslyn.org. Masks will be mandatory for staff and visitors as the museum uses a phased reopening of public areas to ensure social distancing.
