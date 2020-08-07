First Friday outdoor art walk in Lincoln gives viewers a chance to 'Gawk'

Street art murals at nine Lincoln locations

Constellation Studios and the Lux Center for the Arts invited nine artists from Lincoln, Omaha and Auburn to create prints to be combined into murals. They can now be seen on eight buildings around Lincoln.

The artists — Byron Anway, Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez, Gerardo Meza, Nathan Murray, Kyle Nobles and Kat Wiese of Lincoln, Sarah Rowe and Bart Vargas of Omaha and Auburn’s Ryan Crotty — were each given a 2-foot-by-3-foot wood block into which they designed and carved an image. Each block was turned into a print at Constellation Studio.

The images, printed onto paper, were then arranged into varying groupings by Katelyn Farneth, Lux's exhibition director, and pasted onto the sides of libraries, restaurants, coffee shops and the Woods Pool bath house.

“I’ve been working at getting greater community engagement with art, especially with 2D public art, which we don’t have much of,” said Farneth, who obtained the permits and found the locations for the murals.

The murals, applied with wheat paste, are temporary.

"Everyone was excited to have some new 2D art on their walls and know it’s not going to be permanent unless they want it to be," she said.