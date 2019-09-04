Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed
Burkholder Project — The Burkholder Project has participated in First Friday for 32 years, you are invited to experience an evening of viewing a variety of art and exchanges with fun artists, featuring Patsy Smith, Sammy Lynn, Lonell Nellessen, Robert Dewalle, Chris Taylor, and a memorial show by Jay Gerber. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Chapin Studios and Gallery — Featuring Tom Schiller, showing contemporary acrylics, beverages and snacks provided. Reception: 5-9 p.m., 110 S. 14th St.
Code Beer — Featuring artist Megan Cherry, paintings; Phil's Fish N' Chips food truck, cookies, pretzels and beverages available for purchase. Reception: 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Cornhusker Marriott — "First Friday Demo at the Cornhusker," featuring the fourth artist in residence, Wendy Jane Bantam, hosting a live demonstration with ink and paper. Reception: 4-6 p.m. First level of the hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Constellation Studios — Featuring artist Bonnie O'Connell, "Marking the Distance: A Retrospective of Books, Prints and Assemblages," artwork in the media of book arts, letterpress and relief printmaking. Reception: 6-8 p.m., 7 p.m. Artist introduction, 2055 O St.
Cosmic Eye Brewing — Featuring artist Scott McDonald, water color and gouache paintings. Reception: 5 p.m.-midnight.
County City Exhibition gallery — "People, Places and Things," Paint on paper and mixed media, by Jean Michelle Krejci. Reception: 4:30-6 p.m.; Artist talk, 5:15 p.m., 555 S. 10th St.
Crescent Moon — Featuring artist Kate Smith; 8 p.m. Live music, Taylor Staggs. Hours of operation: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, 140 N. 8th St.
Eisentrager-Howard Gallery — “Fresh,” curated by the Gallery director Patricia David, this exhibition showcases 19 students, from the Art History & Design alumni, graduating between 2010-19, with a bachelor of arts, bachelor of fine arts or master of fine arts degree in studio art or graphic design. Types of art on display include drawing, ceramics, paintings, printmaking, photography, digital media, sculpture and mixed media. Reception: 5-7 p.m., (first floor), Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Duffy's Tavern — Group show of abstract paintings. Reception: 4-7 p.m., 1412 O St.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — Featuring Trish Eklund, photography and author. Her photography has been featured on Only in Nebraska, Nature Takes Over, Grim Scene investigator. Eklund's photography will be on sale as well as her original book,” Abandoned Nebraska.” Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 130 S. 13th St.
Foundry — Featuring the Alliance for young artists and writers, showcasing a selection of works from inspiring teens all across the country, chosen from the Scholastic art & writing Awards, (third floor), 211 N. 14th St. Reception: 5-7 p.m., (Elevator entrance is at 1410 O St.)
Gallery 9 — “Color Explosion,” featuring Sharon Lacy Cech, Jude Martindale, Gretchen Olberding and Gabriela Vlad Moscu. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — Featuring “In the Bohemian Alps,” photography by Michael Farrell. Farrell's work has appeared in “Nebraska History” magazine, “NEBRASKAland Magazine,” and various books. Reception: 5-7 p.m.; artist talk, 6 p.m., 1155 Q St.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring artist Joe Spicha, books as art; live music with Irish Band "Out of the House." Reception: 6-9 p.m., 701 P St.
Keichel Fine Art — Top contemporary artists featuring Aaron Holz, Jenny Kreuger, Dan Howard, Hal Haloun, Keith Jacobshagen, Chad M. Olsen (first floor); Regionalism featuring Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, Grant Wood, Dale Nichols (second floor); Enjoy a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres provided by Dish restaurant. Reception only: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
Lincoln Art Company — "American Narrative II," an eclectic mix of 20th and 21st Century artwork, featuring a variety of paintings by Stephen Dinsmore, Betty Woodman, Dale Nichols, Gladys Lux, John Falter and more, Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4706 S. 48th St.
International Quilt Museum — Visitors can enjoy gallery tours, first looks at new exhibitions, music, demonstrations, hands-on activities and free admission. Reception: 4-7 p.m., 1523 N 33rd St.
Lux Center for the Arts —"The Modernist Series," by Margaret Bohls, showcasing sculptural representations of utilitarian forms arranged on, and framed by, large stoneware trays, the forms are based on European, Modernist era silver tea, coffee, and chocolate sets. Reception: 5-8 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro Gallery — Featuring a photography exhibition, using light and color, based on 16th Century Vermeer paintings, by Patricia Saldana, 1316 N St. Reception: 3-7 p.m., 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — Featuring Jim Stehlick, oil paintings portraying urban landscapes. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 233 S 13th St., Suite 2000.
Noyes Art Gallery — "September Focus Show," Curated by Kelley See, Pam Appley, Linda Cotter, Janet Fraley, Kathy Hitch, Connie Johnson, Kelly See, Melody Scott and Toni Tucci. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — "Big Red Welcome," explore the fall semester exhibitions and groove to music by Bow Ty Audio, you can also contribute to a colorful mural, take a photo in an art-filled photo booth, and enjoy an iced coffee bar. All students presenting an N-Card will get a free Sheldon t-shirt. The first 100 people to participate in our mural project will get a free Sheldon campfire mug, free admission. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 12th and R streets.
Tugboat Gallery — "Virginia Creeper," featuring five artists, exploring beauty in all forms, featuring Madeline Hinrichs, Danley Walkington, Ly Nguyen, Mariah Livingston and Stephanie Wright; live music with DJ Ol' Moanin. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 116 N. 14th St., above Gomez Art Supply, entrance to elevator is at 1410 O St.
Other Openings
Red Deer Studio —11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sept. 7; 3-6 p.m., Sept. 8, "Bloodline Gridlock," by Kirsten McCormick, participating in the Lincoln Bicycle Art Tour, 2947 T St.
South of Downtown Art Hub — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Andrea Jenkins is showing a series of watercolor abstracts, group showing of watercolor paintings from Jenkins' adult students; 7 p.m. live music with Jonah Bennett Jazz Band, 1247 S. 11th St.
Ongoing
Lincoln Art Company — Gallery specializes in 20th and 21st Century American Art, the current show features Dale Nichols, oil paintings, drawings and prints; Gladys Lux, screen prints; Robert Weaver, drawings and prints. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 4706 S. 48th St.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Photography by Sara Wips, through Sept. 30. Hours of operation: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 1624 South St.
Nebraska Weslyan Elder Gallery — Featuring the works of Josh Johnson and Allison Wade, contemporary sculpture including clay, fibers, metal and wood, Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 11, located in the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, 51st and Huntington Ave.
Nebraska History Museum — "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from the Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1, 2020; Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, through Oct. 11, maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Art Events
Art Bicycle Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7. Hop on your bicycles and tour the studios of some of the best visual artists in Lincoln. Local artists are opening up their studios for the public to get an inside look of the creative process, and purchase art directly. Get exercise and enjoy art, or you can enjoy the art from the comfort of your car. Participating artists are Karen Kunc, Wendy Weiss, Byron Anway, Nolan Tredway, Patricia Davis, Robert Stewart, Dan Terpstra, George Sisson, Mary Stryker, Isaiah Jones, Matel Rokke, Christian Gauthier and more, free event. View the suggested bicycle route on maps available on line: lincolnsouthdowntown.org.
Art in the Garden: "Moon River" — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 14. More than 50 artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will showcase mixed media, clothing, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, woodworking, all displayed next to the plantings and the ponds, a portion of the proceeds support the Sunken Gardens, 27th and Capitol Parkway.
Nearby
Museum of Nebraska Art — Sept. 13. "A Divine Collaboration," this exhibition showcases the process to create monumental pieces and is complimented by works created by the Lundeen family dynasty of artists, George, Mike, Bets and Cammie Lundeen, Ann LaRose and Joey Bainer. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. Mona.unk.edu or 308-865-8559.