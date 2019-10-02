Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed
Burkholder Project — "Abstract Retrospective,’" paintings by Richard Markoff, and New Works, Fused Glass by Harry Tomkin (Main gallery): Liz Shea "A Retrospective", and "The Journey," acrylic paintings by Lorinda Rice (Outback gallery); "Selected Works," acrylic face mounts by Jan Christensen (Skylight gallery); Special exhibit "Defense Cascade," by Sara Ammon. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Burlington Antique Mall — Featuring Dean Settle's Wall of Vintage Art. Hours of operation: 6-9 p.m., 201 N. 7th St.
Chapin Studios and Gallery — Featuring Kansas City artist and photographer, Adam Wans, showing his series, “Urban Abstracts”. Adam’s works injects bold colors upon detailed views, creating a unique perspective of everyday images and materials. Reception: 5-9 p.m., 110 S. 14th St.
Code Beer — Featuring artist Anarchy Arts, multimedia and acrylic pour pieces for show and for sale, along with prints, postcards, and some little surprises. Reception: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Cornhusker Marriott —"First Friday Demo at the Cornhusker," featuring the fourth artist in residence, Wendy Jane Bantam, hosting a live demonstration with ink and paper. Reception: 4-6 p.m., first level of the hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Constellation Studios — Featuring "Light Prints: Cyanotypes ," by Erin Cross, Matel Rokke and Toan Vuong. Exploring the natural intersection of prints and photography as a means to record outside information. Reception: 6-8 p.m., 2055 O St.
Crescent Moon — Featuring artist Meafan Schroll; Live music with Betsy Phillips, 8 p.m. Hours of operation: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, 140 N. 8th St.
Eisentrager-Howard Gallery: School of Art History and Design — “Lincoln Collects: The Steve Wake Collection,” curated by Gallery Director Patricia Davis, the exhibition highlights work from the private collection of local collector Steve Wake. The mediums represented in the exhibition are contemporary studio glass, ceramics and sculpture. Reception: 5-7 p.m. (first floor), Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — Featuring Tom Sheppard, Robert Esquivel, Wendy Bantam, David Olson and Megan Zuerlein. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 130 S. 13th St.
Foundry — Centerpointe: "Artists on the Edge" Group Show. Reception: 5-7 p.m., (third floor), 211 N. 14th St. (Elevator entrance is at 1410 O St.)
Gallery 9 — Parallel Divergence, featuring Jude Martindale, collage, mixed media, acrylic and watercolor; Carol Duvall, linoleum block prints are hand colored with watercolor and bead embellished ceramics; Jan Fox, encaustic paintings incorporating melted bees wax, damir resin and colored pigment as part of her paintings. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — Complete the art scavenger hunt in the lower-level gallery for a prize. On view: “In the Bohemian Alps," Photographs by Michael Farrell, through December 21, 2019. The “Bohemian Alps” is a region of rolling hills that sit like an overturned bowl on the tabletop of eastern Nebraska. between the Platte River and Lincoln, also David City to the west and Wahoo to the east; On view (lower-level gallery): “Hills Snyder: Altered States Part Five,” through October 19, 2019. This showing is an ongoing series of interconnected exhibitions consisting of several dozen drawings based on travels to Nowhere, Oklahoma; Happy, Texas; Lost Springs, Wyoming; Keystone, South Dakota; Recluse, Wyoming; Opportunity, Montana; Funk, Nebraska, and points in between. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 1155 Q St.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring artist Nikka George.; live music with Susan Ritta. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 701 P St.
Keichel Fine Art — View brand new contemporary works from artists including Jenny Kruger, Wendy Jane Bantam, Keith Jacobshagen, Chad M. Olsen, Dan Howard, Eddie Dominguez, Michael Burton, Kira Nam Greene, Todd A. Williams, and Ernest Ochsner plus new ceramic cubes by Kaiser Suidan (first floor); Regionalists featuring Dale Nichols, Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry and Roger Medearis. Additional works by Wolf Kahn and Pablo Picasso (second floor); Top Midwestern and Beyond contemporary artists (third floor). Reception only: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
Lincoln Art Company — "American Narrative II," an eclectic mix of 20th and 21st Century artwork, featuring a variety of paintings by Stephen Dinsmore, Betty Woodman, Dale Nichols, Gladys Lux, John Falter and more, Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4706 S. 48th St.
International Quilt Museum — Join in on a demonstration and lecture with Emiko Toda Loeb, the artist behind Dualities. Artist demonstration showing how she creates her two-sided log cabin quilts at 4:30 p.m.; Lecture at 5:30 p.m., free admission. Reception: 4-7 p.m., 1523 N 33rd St.
Lux Center for the Arts — Featuring Hannah Demma, Hannah’s artwork pieces represent an ode to joy and fear. They are explorations of color, material, ceremonialism, meaning, and overt ornamentation. Reception: 5-8 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark — Featuring Austin Adamenk. Hours of operation: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Metro Gallery — Featuring Jana Sesow's new set of acrylic paintings. Reception: 3-7 p.m., 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — Featuring LeRoy Nieman's large showing of serigraphs, sports prints, best known for his brilliantly colored, stunningly energetic images of sporting events and leisure activities. Reception: 5-7 p.m., main dining room, 233 S 13th St., Suite 2000.
Noyes Art Gallery — Curated by Sharon Sykes, featuring artists Carolyn Mason, Robin Hesselgesser, Stefanie Gorforth, Grace Martin, John Lawton, Tim Peterson, Beth Gardner, Peggy Alloway and the Union College Watercolor Class Exhibit; also featuring the LNK New Music Collective, performers including Jordan Ellis, viola; Sam Stanley, cello; and Eric Howell, bass. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — Enjoy light refreshments, socialize, and wander the galleries, free admission. Current exhibitions including "Unquiet Harmony: The Subject of Displacement"; "In Conversation: Black; Convergence on Paper: Printmaking and Photography from Piranesi to Pop"; "Intersecting Identities"; "Sheldon Treasures." Reception: 5-7 p.m., 12th and R streets.
Storm Cellar — Art show and live art demos, Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; live music with Jonathan Leach, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m, 3233 S. 13th St.
Tugboat Gallery — "As symmetry," featuring Camille Hawbaker Voorhees, drawings made with ink, thread and paper, drawn with one line that is made spontaneously, exploring line weight and complexity to create a sense of harmony, balance, and meditative space; Keith Buswell, compares flora with the artifices of being human in both logic and ideas of community, his body of work relates to the concept of unity by singling out the tree within the forest, promoting both unity and a sense of shared ideals; live music with DJ Ol' Moanin. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 116 N. 14th St., above Gomez Art Supply, entrance to elevator is at 1410 O St.
Other Openings
Red Deer Studio — Receptions: 3-6 p.m., Oct. 5; 3-6 p.m., Oct. 6; A performance of light, sound, sweat, body movements, somatic text and video, 2947 T St.
The Robert and Bob Rogers Gallery — Opening: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, Fine craft in America, featuring 9 artists; Oct. 12, Three artist talks: 2 p.m. Rhonda Baldwin; 2:45 p.m. Linda Stephen; 3:30 p.m. Debra Koosters, 1806 Vinton St., Omaha. Gallery72.com.
Ongoing
County City Exhibition gallery — "People, Places and Things," Paint on paper and mixed media, by Jeanie Michelle Krejci. Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 555 S. 10th St.
Lincoln Art Company — Gallery specializes in 20th and 21st Century American Art, the current show features Dale Nichols, oil paintings, drawings and prints; Gladys Lux, screen prints; Robert Weaver, drawings and prints. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 4706 S. 48th St.
Nebraska Weslyan Elder Gallery — Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 11, located in the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, 51st and Huntington Ave.
Nebraska History Museum — "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from the Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1, 2020; Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, through Oct. 11, maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Nearby
Gallery 92 — Featuring Jude Martindale, "Figures, Cranes, Abstracts," acrylic paintings and mixed media, Hinds Gallery; Featuring Buck Christensen, photography, live stills of Council Bluffs fire, Dugan Gallery. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4, 92 West 6th St., Fremont. 92west.org.
Museum of Nebraska Art — Nebraska Now: David Gracie, "A Light That Casts No Shadow," East Coast native David Gracie creates intimate paintings of everyday scenes or objects such as the night sky or tufts of grass in addition to an occasional portrait, these seemingly disparate subjects speak to an overarching theme of the abstractness of human experience. Gracie is an Associate Professor of Art at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Reception: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12, exhibit runs through January 12, 2020, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. Mona.unk.edu or 308-865-8559.