First Friday art walk in Lincoln: March 6

Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed
Advocacy Arts Day at Hixson-Lied College — Schedule of art day performers: 5 p.m. Nebraska Steel; 5:20 p.m. Lazzi Improv; 5:40 p.m. Flyover New Music Showcase; 6 p.m. Dance UNL; 7 p.m. Bathtub Dogs; 7:20 p.m. Short Film Showcase; 7:40 p.m. Lincoln Chamber Music, free event, refreshments. Reception: 5-8 p.m., Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, 13th and Q streets.
Burkholder Project — “Dancing in Paradigm,” by PJ Peters (main gallery); Richard Terrell: selected paintings, etchings and drawings (outback gallery); “Howard Kaye Watercolors,” by Howard Kaye (skylight gallery); “Platte River Paradise;” also featuring Anne Burkholder, original art from the Platte River and Jude Martindale’s cranes. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Bryan Art Gallery — "Flora and Fauna," photographs featuring Bill Ganzel, through March 31. Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Bryan East Campus, 1600 S. 48th St.
Burlington Antique Mall — Dean Settle's wall of vintage art and prints. Hours of operation: 6-9 p.m., 201 N. 7th St.
Code Beer — Featuring Jeremy Buss, photography; Clean Slate Company, food for purchase. Reception: 6-8 p.m., 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Constellation Studios — "The Big Trees," by Josh Winkler, associate professor, printmaking, Minnesota State. Prints and adventure that environmental and cultural tragedies of the past. Reception: 6-8 p.m., 2055 O St.
Crescent Moon — Bailey Potter and Janey Gibilisco; guitarist, Zachary Seifert-Ponce. Reception: 8-10 p.m., 140 N. Eighth St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — Featuring the work of 25 Nebraska artists, who have achieved regional and national recognition in a variety of media including: painting, drawing, photography, giber and 3D work. Hours of operation: 8:30 – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Duffy’s Tavern — Noise & Art show, featuring Joelle Wellensa, artist; Alex + Alegra, electronic music; Sener Dron; Marsha Fisher, donations accepted. Reception: 5-9 p.m., 1412 O St.
Elder Gallery — Featuring the work of students and faculty at Nebraska Wesleyan University. A unique gallery exhibiting invitational and juried selections from local and international artists. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, located inside the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, 50th Street and Huntington Ave.
Eisentrager Howard Gallery — Featuring the Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition, showcasing the artist whose works were selected in part from the Nebraska young Artist Awards competition, through March 13. Hours of operation: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — Kinzee Hillis, mixed media, refreshments provided. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Historic Telephone Building, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — “Torched, Ripped and Loved,” featuring artists Donna Burdic, jewelry; Mark Coyle, “Flowery Lion,” mixed media; Gail Folda, mixed media, light refreshments. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — Complete a scavenger hunt for a prize; Also showcasing “Up in the Air: Great Plains Weather,” art about the changing weather on the Great Plains; "Retrospective of Life’s Work: Charles W. Guildner, 30 years of photographs." Guildner photographed the landscape and people of the rural heartland. "Over the Edge of the World," featuring Kirsten Furlong, who is the Elizabeth Rubendall artist in residence, exhibit showing Friday through June 27. The exhibition explores natural history and current grassland ecology in the Great Plains and beyond through drawings, monotypes, and paintings. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 1155 Q St.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring a variety of artists with mixed media, drawings, paintings and photography; live music with Derek Dibbern, guitarist; food and beverages available for purchase. Reception: 6-8:30 p.m., 701 P St.
International Quilt Museum — Featuring a presentation about quilts created by Rumi O’Brien with Bobbie Malone, author of “Striding Lines,” showcasing Rumi’s unique quilts in the book; book signing after presentation, books available for purchase. Reception: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1523 N. 33rd St.
Kiechel Fine Art — Featuring the American Regionalist movement, including Thomas Hart Benton, Anthony Benton Gude, John Steuart Curry, Hal Holoun, Keith Jacobshagen, Jenny Kruger, Roger Medearis, Dale Nichols, Grant Wood and more (first floor); cash bar and hors d’oeuvres from Dish Restaurant. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
League of Human Dignity — "Outsider Art," featuring art created by people with disabilities, showcasing 39 pieces, curated by Metro Art Gallery. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1701 P St.
Lux Center for the Arts — "Photographic Investigations," by Merrill Peterson (West gallery); "Survey of Works,” by Riva Lehrer (East gallery). Reception: 5-8 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Featuring artwork from Irving Middle School students. Hours of operation: Mondays-Saturdays, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sundays, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., 624 South St.
Metro Gallery — Featured artist is Stephen Dinsmore, showcasing Nebraska impressionism, through March 31; Also featuring a new artist, Traci Cameron, with her works “Midnight Euphoria,” showcasing art experimenting with colors, textures, shadows, layering, and 3D effects; New artist Richard Hughes, "Rock 'n Roll Wall of Art," silk screens of musicians; snacks and drinks provided. Reception: 3-5 p.m., 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — Public is welcome to view the featured artwork, a mixture of commissioned paintings and prints, through April 30, free appetizers and a variety of drink specials. Reception: 5-7 p.m., main dining room, 233 S. 13th St., Suite 2000.
Noyes Art Gallery — "Seen in Nature," curated by Ashley Stevens, featuring artists Ben Rudbicki, Danielle Easdale, Deb Kubik, Leena Moats, Lilly Jensen, Barbara Schmid-Egr, Dori Minchow, Rachel Brodeur, light refreshments. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Red Deer Studio — “Chaos and Harmony" featuring David Galios; Receptions: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, also 3-5 p.m., Sunday 2947 T St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — Enjoy the art, wander around the museum, view Sheldon's Spring exhibitions "Person of Interest," "Small Abstractions," and "Sheldon Treasures." Free admission, light refreshments. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 12th and R streets.
Storm Cellar — Live painting with community canvases placed around the bar, everyone is welcome to join in the fun of painting. Also featuring artists Christa Rene, Steve Ignat, and Randy Julifs; live music with Jonathan Leach; food and drinks available for purchase. Reception: 8 p.m.-midnight, 3233 S.13th St.
Tugboat Gallery — Proudly presenting “Shag," featuring Ann Wehrwein and Kat Richards; live music with DJ Ol' Moanin. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 116 N. 14th St., above Gomez Art Supply, entrance to elevator is at 1410 O St.
III of Cups — “The Living Art of Bonsai,” starring Mother Nature, represented by her human caretakers, with Bonsai ceramics by Stephanie Walker. Reception: 6-10 p.m., second floor, Parrish Studios, Studio 8, 1410 O St.
South of Downtown Art Walk: Two locations — March 13. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Location 1: featuring artists Michelle Clifford, Lesley Darling, Soren Hargrove, Emma Krenzer, Kamille Lee, Kassidy Linabery and Mary Beth Pinkney; 6-7 p.m. live music with Aunt Bunnie's Parlor; Ju Ju's Cajun and Creole Cuisine, South of Downtown, 1247 11th St.; and Location 2: Featuring artists Isaiah Petty; live music with Craig Thumper Samuels; Pepe's Vegan and Vegetarian food, 1311 S. 11th St.
Vahallan: Hope & Art show — March 13. Reception: 6-9 p.m. Featuring hand-painted wall coverings; live music; wine, beer and appetizers, donations accepted, benefiting Voices of Hope, 1726 S. Sixth St.
Ongoing Exhibitions
History Museum — “Votes for Women”: Nebraska’s Suffrage Story, through Jan. 2021; "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1; “Photographers and the Plains Indians,” through 2020: History Learning Center, ongoing adventure led by Docents. "Piecing Together the Past," archaeology exhibit, featuring 1300 years of history. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.