First Friday art walk in Lincoln: March 6

Eisentrager Howard Gallery — Featuring the Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition, showcasing the artist whose works were selected in part from the Nebraska young Artist Awards competition, through March 13. Hours of operation: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.

Great Plains Art Museum — Complete a scavenger hunt for a prize; Also showcasing “Up in the Air: Great Plains Weather,” art about the changing weather on the Great Plains; "Retrospective of Life’s Work: Charles W. Guildner, 30 years of photographs." Guildner photographed the landscape and people of the rural heartland. "Over the Edge of the World," featuring Kirsten Furlong, who is the Elizabeth Rubendall artist in residence, exhibit showing Friday through June 27. The exhibition explores natural history and current grassland ecology in the Great Plains and beyond through drawings, monotypes, and paintings. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 1155 Q St.