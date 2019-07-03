Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed.
Burkholder Project — "Wide Open," paintings by Patricia Scarborough and hand-built ceramics by Sharon Ohmberger; "Renovate, Remodel and Make New," mixed media paintings by Susan Hart; "The Journey Continues," ceramics by Tom Quest; "Summer Flowers," group floral show in varied mediums by 10 Burkholder project artists; "Lagniappe, A Little Something Extra," artwork by David Cochran. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Chapin Studios and Gallery — Featuring Nicole Shulde, Contemporary Abstracts, New Works, using warm natural colors, earth tones and a variety of textures, Nicole is a Chapin Studio artist who creates unique and textural contemporary abstracts, beverages and snacks provided. Reception: 5-9 p.m., 110 S. 14th St.
Constellation Studios — "Woodcut Print Invitational,” Featuring Alexa Goetzinger, Liz Menard, Barbara Putnam, Kasey Ramirez, Mark Sisson and Laura Smith, showcasing their process of extensive carving, handwork and quality of detail in their woodcut art. Reception: 6-8 p.m., 2055 O St.
Crescent Moon — Featuring artist Karrar Salloon; live music by the Wildwoods, Hours of operation: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, 140 N. 8th St.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — Featuring Michael Hekl, showcasing his skills as a draftsman, painter, illustrator and animator, drawing inspiration from pop-art, Japanese manga, mythology and folklore, using many mediums including water color, acrylic, and gouache; also showing "Quilted Portraits," by Lora Rocke; mixed media by Robert Esquivel; Join in on Lincoln Symphony Orchestra's instrument petting zoo, try your hand at the bells, flute, trumpet or violin, kid friendly, all ages welcome, wine, ice tea and cookies provided. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 130 S. 13th St.
Fuse Coworking space — Featuring artwork by Metro Gallery, beer, coffee and snacks provided. Reception: 5-7 p.m. 151 N. 8th St., fifth floor.
Gallery 9 — "Silver Anniversary" celebration: Featuring current member artists and special guest artists from the past 25 years including: Chuck Novich, Cathy Patterson, Leora Platte, Priscilla Portenier, Gary Pummel, Patrick Rowen, Carolyn Albracht, Shawn Teseo Ballarin, Julia Lauer-Cheenne, Ronda Esquivel, Jocelyn Fitzgerald, Patty Gallimore, Jeremy Goodding, Su Harvey, Jim Jacobi, Valerie Knobel, Marc Kornbluh, Cindy McClellan, Nancy Teague, Ron Swanson, Patricia Schemmer, Bill Shaffer, Cindy Chinn, Art Whitton, Rachel Smith, Chris Ralston, Beth O'Hanlon, Judy Greff, Mark Moseman, and Sandra Albers; also recognizing Robert Esquivel, CJ Peters, Gretchen Olberding, and Meghan Stratman. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m. 124 S. Ninth St.
Nebraska Club — Featuring Judy Martindale, painter, mix of crane paintings and four large abstracts, main dining room, floor. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 233 S. 13th St., 20th floor.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring artwork by Michelle Clifford and Sara McDonald; live piano music with Elise Friesen. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 701 P St.
Keichel Fine Art — Featuring "Magical Realism" by Wendy Jane Bantam; top contemporary artists featuring Aaron Holz, Francisco Souto, Dan Howard, Hal Haloun, Keith Jacobshagen, Chad M Olsen (first floor); Regionalism featuring Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, Grant Wood and Dale Nichols (second floor); additional contemporary artwork (third floor.) Open for Reception only: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
Lux Center for the Arts — Featuring "Color and Light, Subjects and Objects." Celebrate a beautiful assortment of Stephen Dinsmore's work, (main floor);"Slipping Glimpse," paintings completed by Taylor Woolwine, during his residence at the Lux, (1st floor, East Gallery). Strawberry shortcake social and beverages. Reception: 5-8 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Ian Ervin, cartoon illustrations. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 1624 South St.
Metro Gallery — Featuring Ann O'Hara (pastels), Liz Shea McCoy (collages), Ray Taddeucci (oil paintings), beverages and snacks. Reception: 3-7 p.m., 1316 N St.
Noyes Art Gallery — Featuring artists Curt Adams, Olivia Alrichs, Kevin Baker, Matt Fair, Lisa Gustafson, Kye Halsted, Janna Harsch, Gary Kudym, Julia Noyes, Mary Jane Lamberson, Tom Marshall, Mike Williams. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Other Openings
Red Deer Studio — July 6 and July 7, Comic Illustrations, by Lars McCoy. Reception: 3-6 p.m., 2947 T St.
Ongoing
County-City Exhibition Gallery — "Series of Dreams," oil paintings by Bob Rogers; "Beauty of Bronze," sculptures by Ron Brooks. County-City Building, Hours of Operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 555 S. 10th St.
Elder Gallery — Showcasing the works of students and faculty, art on display during hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, located in the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, 51st and Huntington Ave.
Foundry — Featuring artist Cindy Kaliff, snacks and beverages (third floor), 211 N. 14th St. Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (Elevator entrance at 1410 O St.)
Nebraska History Museum —"Crafting Culture: Women and the Business of Textiles in Nebraska," through July 13, 2019; "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from the Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1, 2020; Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, free admission, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Save the Date
Art in the Garden: "Moon River" — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 14. Mixed media, clothing, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, woodworking, proceeds support the Sunken Gardens, 27th and Capitol Parkway.