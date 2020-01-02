First Friday art walk in Lincoln: Jan. 3

Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed
Burkholder Project — Groups show "Artists choosing artists," featuring Burkholder associate and studio artists that have chosen a guest artist showcase. These artists range from internationally recognized artists to talented elementary aged creatives and everything in between, (showing in the Main gallery, Outback gallery and Skylight gallery); "Fiber Arts Exhibition," Burkholder artists working in fiber, fabric and textiles displaying how varied and unique artwork can be using these materials, participation in partnership with The Lux Center, more information go to fiberfest.art, (special exhibit room); light snacks and beverages. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Burlington Antique Mall — Featuring Dean Settle's wall of vintage art and prints. Hours of operation: 6-9 p.m., 201 N. 7th St.
Code Beer — Featuring artist Corey Samsel. Hours of operation: 1 p.m.-midnight, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Constellation Studios — In conjunction with Fiber Fest, Constellation studios presents "Paper Pulp and Beyond," featuring artists Kathy Cartier, Lincoln; Melissa Harshman, Athens, Georgia; Nancy Mintz, Berkeley, California; Bridget O’Malley and Amy Sands, Minneapolis. This exhibition celebrates the qualities of various fibers. Reception: 7-8 p.m. Jan. 23, 2055 O St.
Crescent Moon — Featuring Katie Jane, flamenco guitarist. Reception: 8-10 p.m., 140 N. 8th St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — Featuring artist Julie Koch, photographic images, "Mother Nature Manipulated"; also current "Watercolors," by Cathy Patterson, through March 2, 2020. Hours of operation: 8:30 – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — A variety of artists with varied mediums. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Historic Telephone Building, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — Featuring new works by invited guest artists, from the Mission Arts Building, light refreshments. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring Live Yes Studios, T-shirt collaboration, benefiting local artists with developmental disabilities; also artwork for purchase in the Wood Room. Reception: 6-8:30 p.m., 701 P St.
Kiechel Fine Art — View top contemporary artists including Jenny Kruger, Wendy J. Bantam, Keith Jacobshagen, Aaron Holz, Chad M. Olsen, Dan Howard, Eddie Dominguez, Hal Holoun, Lana Miller, Timothy J. Standring, Jeri Brainard and more (first floor); View regional artists featuring Dale Nichols, Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry and Roger Medearis. Additional works by Wolf Kahn, Pablo Picasso and more (second floor); Continuation of artists from first and second floor (third floor), cash bar and light refreshments. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
League of Human Dignity — "Outsider Art," featuring art created by people with disabilities, curated by Metro Art Gallery. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1701 P St.
You have free articles remaining.
Lux Center for the Arts — Presenting "Females, Fibers and Finesse," featuring the works of 16 female artists and "Decorative Vessels and an Assortment of Other Objects," by Larry Buller and Jon Love, refreshments provided. Reception: 5-8 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Featuring artist John Round. Hours of operation: 6 a.m.-11 p.m., 1624 South St.
Metro Gallery — Group show "Erotica," featuring paintings, drawings and photos. Reception: 3-5 p.m., 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — Group show "Winter paintings." Reception: 5-7 p.m., main dining room, 233 S 13th St., Suite 2000.
Nebraska Weslyan Elder Gallery — Reception: 5-7 p.m, refreshments served, located in the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, first floor, 51st Street and Huntington Ave.
Noyes Art Gallery — Featuring artists Hannah Asburn, Aimee Bootin, Claire Briney, Shalee Curin, Minesok Kim, Irene R Marcussen, Isaiah McVay, Andrew Martinez, Charles Partin and Judy Stanczyk. Reception: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Red Deer Studio — "Origami," by Joe Spicha. Receptions: 3-5 p.m. Jan. 4; also 3-5 p.m. Jan. 5, 2947 T St.
Tugboat Gallery — "Earthbound Riddles," featuring Erin Cross and Anne Dovali, this show is dedicated to the exchange with the landscapes they visited and inhabited, collecting debris and documentation of the environments. Erin and Anne combine organic materials, forms and ideas with industrially manufactured studio supplies to recreate, remember and better understand the relationship; live music with DJ Ol Moanin'. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 116 N. 14th St., above Gomez Art Supply, entrance to elevator is at 1410 O St.
Other Openings and events
South of Downtown Second Friday Art walk — 5-8 p.m. Jan. 10. Featuring "Ripples of a Shared Narrative," a photo exhibition by Devon Coulson, and a collaborative neighborhood art event with businesses, nonprofits, and community members; visit with Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel and a member of the LPS school board about the 2020 bond issue; 7 p.m. live music with Mary Lawson, Myles Jasnoswki and Mesonjixx Band, 1247 S. 11th St.; open 5-8 p.m. Juju's Cajun and Creole Vegan Cuisine, 1247 S. 11th and Pepe's Bistro, 1311 S. 11th St.
Ongoing Exhibitions
Lincoln Art Company — Gallery specializes in 20th and 21st century American art, the current show features Dale Nichols, oil paintings, drawings and prints; Gladys Lux, screen prints; Robert Weaver, drawings and prints. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 4706 S. 48th St.
Nebraska History Museum —“Votes for Women”: Nebraska’s Suffrage Story, through Jan. 2021; "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from the Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1; “Photographers and the Plains Indians,” through 2020: History Learning Center, ongoing adventure led by Docents, discover the cowboy life and early Pioneer life of the early Nebraskans; "Piecing together the past," archaeology exhibit, featuring 1300 years of history. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.
Nearby
Museum of Nebraska Art — Current Exhibitions: "Spotlight On: Joyce Ballantyne," born in Norfolk, raised in Omaha, best known for her iconic 1959 Coppertone, illustrated advertisement, through February; "Threaded," displaying the depth and breadth of the quality of Nebraska-related fiber arts spanning over 100 years, through February; Nebraska Now: David Gracie, "A Light That Casts No Shadow," East Coast native David Gracie creates intimate paintings of everyday scenes or objects such as the night sky or tufts of grass in addition to an occasional portrait, expressing the human spirit. Gracie is an Associate Professor of Art at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Exhibit runs through Jan. 12; Lundeen’s: A Divine Collaboration, through February. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. Mona.unk.edu or 308-865-8559.