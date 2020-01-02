First Friday art walk in Lincoln: Jan. 3

Nebraska History Museum —“Votes for Women”: Nebraska’s Suffrage Story, through Jan. 2021; "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from the Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1; “Photographers and the Plains Indians,” through 2020: History Learning Center, ongoing adventure led by Docents, discover the cowboy life and early Pioneer life of the early Nebraskans; "Piecing together the past," archaeology exhibit, featuring 1300 years of history. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov .

Nearby

Museum of Nebraska Art — Current Exhibitions: "Spotlight On: Joyce Ballantyne," born in Norfolk, raised in Omaha, best known for her iconic 1959 Coppertone, illustrated advertisement, through February; "Threaded," displaying the depth and breadth of the quality of Nebraska-related fiber arts spanning over 100 years, through February; Nebraska Now: David Gracie, "A Light That Casts No Shadow," East Coast native David Gracie creates intimate paintings of everyday scenes or objects such as the night sky or tufts of grass in addition to an occasional portrait, expressing the human spirit. Gracie is an Associate Professor of Art at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Exhibit runs through Jan. 12; Lundeen’s: A Divine Collaboration, through February. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. Mona.unk.edu or 308-865-8559.