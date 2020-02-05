First Friday art walk in Lincoln: Feb. 7

Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed
Burkholder Project — Scattered shapes / Spatial narratives: Work in varied mediums by six Burkhoder artists including Erin Malia Cross, painting and drawing; Alex Durrant, photography; Patrick Gauthier, painting; Peter Scherr, guest artist; Sharon Ohmberger. Ceramics; Pat Wendt, photography; live music, Turquoise, light snacks and beverages. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Black Love Black Futures: South of Downtown Art Walk: 2 locations — 5-8 p.m. Feb. 14. Featuring artists N8 Devivo, Chas Hyman, Kat Wiese, Jevon Woods; live music, Pocket Change, Ju Ju's Cajun and Creole Cuisine, South of Downtown, 1247 11th St.; also featuring artists Shawnee Dae Armstrong; live music, Jonathan Leach, Pepe's Vegan and Vegetarian, 1311 S. 11th St.
Burlington Antique Mall — Dean Settle's wall of vintage art and prints. Hours of operation: 6-9 p.m., 201 N. 7th St.
Code Beer — Victoria Vee, photography; Mary Ellen’s food for the Soul. Reception: 5-8 p.m. Hours of operation: 1 p.m.-midnight, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Constellation Studios — "Paper Pulp and Beyond," featuring artists Kathy Cartier, Lincoln; Melissa Harshman, Athens, Georgia; Nancy Mintz, Berkeley, California; Bridget O’Malley and Amy Sands, Minneapolis. This exhibition celebrates the qualities of various fibers. Reception: 6-8 p.m.; In addition, 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, there is a paper-making workshop, 2055 O St.
Crescent Moon — Bailey Potter and Janey Gibilisco; also singer-songwriter Andy Miller. Reception: 8-10 p.m., 140 N. 8th St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — Featuring artist Julie Koch, photographic images, "Mother Nature Manipulated"; also current "Watercolors," by Cathy Patterson, through March 2. Hours of operation: 8:30 – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Elder Gallery — Featuring the work of students and faculty at Nebraska Wesleyan University. A unique gallery exhibiting invitational and juried selections from local and international artists. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, located inside the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, 50th Street and Huntington Ave.
Eisentrager Howard Gallery — Juried undergraduate exhibition. Reception: 5-7 p.m.; Awards announced, 6 p.m. Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — Origami Art Exhibit and book launch party with Linda Stephen; Book signing and book launch party, with Christine Manno. National award winning paper artist Linda Stephen presents origami illustrations for the new book "The Day We Went to the Park," by Christine Manno. The art illustrations for the book were crafted from more than a 1000 3D origami sculptures and layers of Japanese papers; meet and greet with the artist and the author Linda and Christine Manno. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Historic Telephone Building, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — "Dreaming in Red," A red themed all-member art gallery show and silent auction, original pieces of art at discounted prices, bids will be accepted throughout the month of February, light refreshments. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — Meet and greet with the artist featuring “Charles W. Guildner: Retrospective of Life’s Work,” In 1990 Charles began photographing the landscape and people of the rural heartland, expertly recording how the people of this region have maintained a traditional way of life; “Up in the Air: Great Plains Weather,” is also opening, this exhibition shows how artists have depicted the changing weather on the Great Plains (main gallery). Reception: 5-7 p.m,, 1155 Q St.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring the No-Name Reading Group, live music, food and beverages available for purchase. Reception: 6-8:30 p.m., 701 P St.
International Quilt Museum — Featuring Fabric Valentines. Stop by to make a Valentine in the style of Scherenschnitte, a style of folding fabric and cutting designs like you would do to make a paper snowflake. All ages activity, about 20 minutes to complete. Reception: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1523 N. 33rd St.
Kiechel Fine Art — “The Gold Slipper,” featuring Michael Burton’s solo exhibition highlighting a story by Willa Cather. Burton incorporates animation, drawings, prints and a digital video to tell the story (first floor); 19th- and 20th-century regional artists, featuring Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, Terence Duraen, Roger Medearis and Dale Nichols. Additional works by Wolf Kahn, Pablo Picasso and more (second floor); Midwestern contemporary artists, featuring Wendy Jane Bantam, Eddie Dominguez and Keith Jacobshagen (third floor); cash bar and hors d’oeuvres from Dish Restaurant. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
League of Human Dignity — "Outsider Art," featuring art created by people with disabilities, curated by Metro Art Gallery. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1701 P St.
Lincoln Art Company — "Lyman Byxbe: Up Close," featuring 40 etchings by artist Lyman Byxbe (1886-1980). Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4706 S. 48th St.
Lux Center for the Arts — Featuring "Ebb and Flo," by Maria Spiess. Artist statement: Life is a state of ebb and flow. Our culture expects signals of permanence from us at different points in our journey (East gallery); "Female, Fibers and Finesse" (West Gallery); refreshments provided. Reception: 5-8 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Featuring artist Chelsea Krafka, photography, meet and greet with the artist. Reception: 7-9 p.m., 624 South St.
Metro Gallery — Featured artist Margaret Berry, live music, snacks and beverages provided. Reception: 3-5 p.m., 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — Group show "Winter paintings." Reception: 5-7 p.m., main dining room, 233 S 13th St., Suite 2000.
Noyes Art Gallery — Curated by Lauren Damm, featuring artists Paige Ernst, Carol Hurd, Lily Roberts, Olivia Ahlrichs, Isaac Baker, Karissa Bettendorf, Sandra and Paul Nichols and Cole Beebe, light refreshments. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Red Deer Studio — “Rougher Rhythms," featuring new plywood sculptures by Dan Terpstra; Receptions: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 8; also 3-5 p.m. Feb. 9, 2947 T St.
Storm Cellar — Art vendors; live music with Jonathan Leach and Wick O' Rya; JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine. Reception: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., 3233 S. 13th St.
Tugboat Gallery — "Earthbound Riddles," featuring Erin Cross and Anne Dovali, this show is dedicated to the exchange with the landscapes they visited and inhabited, collecting debris and documentation of the environments. Erin and Anne combine organic materials, forms and ideas with industrially manufactured studio supplies to recreate, remember and better understand the relationship; live music with DJ Ol' Moanin'. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 116 N. 14th St., above Gomez Art Supply, entrance to elevator is at 1410 O St.
III of Cups — “Gratuitous” Magrieta Coolidge - Van Duren. A collection of work from 2014 - 2019 focusing on portraiture and themes encompassing social media and radical self-love. Reception: 7-10 p.m., Studio 8, 1410 O St.
1867 Bar — Featuring Dillon’s Diabolical Designs. Hours of operation: 5 p.m.-2 am., 101 N. 14th St.
Ongoing Exhibitions
History Museum —“Votes for Women”: Nebraska’s Suffrage Story, through Jan. 2021; "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1; “Photographers and the Plains Indians,” through 2020: History Learning Center, ongoing adventure led by Docents, discover the cowboy life and early Pioneer life of the early Nebraskans; "Piecing together the past," archaeology exhibit, featuring 1300 years of history. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.