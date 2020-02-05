First Friday art walk in Lincoln: Feb. 7

Gallery 9 — "Dreaming in Red," A red themed all-member art gallery show and silent auction, original pieces of art at discounted prices, bids will be accepted throughout the month of February, light refreshments. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.

Great Plains Art Museum — Meet and greet with the artist featuring “Charles W. Guildner: Retrospective of Life’s Work,” In 1990 Charles began photographing the landscape and people of the rural heartland, expertly recording how the people of this region have maintained a traditional way of life; “Up in the Air: Great Plains Weather,” is also opening, this exhibition shows how artists have depicted the changing weather on the Great Plains (main gallery). Reception: 5-7 p.m,, 1155 Q St.

Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring the No-Name Reading Group, live music, food and beverages available for purchase. Reception: 6-8:30 p.m., 701 P St.

International Quilt Museum — Featuring Fabric Valentines. Stop by to make a Valentine in the style of Scherenschnitte, a style of folding fabric and cutting designs like you would do to make a paper snowflake. All ages activity, about 20 minutes to complete. Reception: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 1523 N. 33rd St.