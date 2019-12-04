First Friday art walk in Lincoln: Dec. 6

Great Plains Art Museum: 2 exhibitions — "In the Bohemian Alps," photographs by Michael Farrell, exhibition of a region of rolling loess hills, sitting like an overturned bowl on the tabletop of eastern Nebraska, between the Platte River to the north and Lincoln to the south, David City to the west and Wahoo to the east. In the early spring of 2017 Michqel began visiting the region every few weeks to photograph in color, using large format film cameras, through Dec. 2019;"Recent Acquisitions: Highlights from the Great Plains Art Museum Permanent Collection," exhibition highlighting the generosity of the museum’s donors by featuring artwork that has entered the permanent collection, through Feb. 2020. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 1155 Q St.