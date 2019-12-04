First Friday art walk in Lincoln: Dec. 6

Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed
Burkholder Project — "Holiday Mosaic," featuring 60 artists, showcasing and selling artwork in a variety of mediums including, acrylic, ceramics, oil paintings, textiles, jewelry, (Main gallery, Outback gallery and Skylight gallery); featured artist is Everet Claesson, showing glass fusion and glass works (special exhibit room); light snacks and beverages. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Burlington Antique Mall — Featuring Dean Settle's Wall of Vintage Art. Hours of operation: 6-9 p.m., 201 N. 7th St.
Chapin Studios and Gallery — Featuring local artist Jim Potter, ceramics; also a variety of local and regional artists; light refreshments and beverages. Reception: 5-9 p.m., 110 S. 14th St. Suite 200.
Code Beer — Featuring artist Ali Zangeral. Hours of operation: noon-midnight, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Crescent Moon — Featuring Joel Anderson, Hastings Nebraska native, Joel's current work "Invisible Audience" showcasing everyday challenges we all share, using straight forward shape and contrast in his artwork; live music with Zachary Seifert-Ponce, guitarist. Reception: 8-10 p.m., 140 N. 8th St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 5:15 p.m. Artists’ talk, featuring artist Julie Koch, photographic images, "Mother Nature Manipulated"; also current "Watercolors," by Cathy Peterson. Reception: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.; Gallery hours of operation: 8:30 – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street.
Eisentrager-Howard Gallery: School of Art History and Design — "Capstone Exhibition," featuring the artwork of graduating candidates for the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees including students of graphic design: Marvontay Donovan, Crystal Holloway, Kierstin Kurczek, Angel Le, Megan Loughran, Jared Mikuls, Cora Nicholson, Danielle Shefke, Katherine Smith and Kenneth Tyler; also art students including: Austin Carstens, Shay Chamberlain, Sophie Johnson, Sam Loeffler, Luis Martinez, K.C. Peters, Amanda Reitan, Tian Xia and Yangjie Zhang. Hours of operation for the show: Monday-Friday, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Stadium Drive and T streets. Facebook.com/EHArtGallery/
Foundry — "Jail Art," featuring artwork from people who are currently incarcerated, curated by Metro Art Gallery, showing through the end of Dec., during the Hours of operation 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 211 N. 14th St. Reception: 5-7 p.m.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — Featuring Amber Roland, mixed media artwork; live music with Louis Raymond Kolker (steel pan) and Anthony McIntosh (hammered dulcimer). Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Historic Telephone Building, 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — "Holiday Show," featuring cards, ceramics, fine art, glass, jewelry and Christmas tree ornaments, get one of a kind gifts and support Lincoln artists. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum: 2 exhibitions — "In the Bohemian Alps," photographs by Michael Farrell, exhibition of a region of rolling loess hills, sitting like an overturned bowl on the tabletop of eastern Nebraska, between the Platte River to the north and Lincoln to the south, David City to the west and Wahoo to the east. In the early spring of 2017 Michqel began visiting the region every few weeks to photograph in color, using large format film cameras, through Dec. 2019;"Recent Acquisitions: Highlights from the Great Plains Art Museum Permanent Collection," exhibition highlighting the generosity of the museum’s donors by featuring artwork that has entered the permanent collection, through Feb. 2020. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 1155 Q St.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Display featuring Artists on Edge; also UNL No Name Reading Group, performing live readings; food and beverages available Reception: 6-9 p.m., 701 P St.
International Quilt Museum — Featuring the opening of "Studio Champloo" and "Cyanotype: Lasting Impressions." Artists from both exhibitions will be present to discuss their artwork, free admission. Reception: 4-7 p.m., 1523 N. 33rd St.
Kiechel Fine Art — Holiday reception, view brand new works form top contemporary artists including Jenny Kruger, Wendy J. Bantam, Keith Jacobshagen, Aaron Holz, Chad M. Olsen, Dan Howard, Eddie Dominguez, Hal Holoun, Lana Miller, Timothy J. Standring, Jeri Brainard and more (first floor); View regional artists featuring Dale Nichols, Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry and Roger Medearis. Additional works by Wolf Kahn, Pablo Picasso and more (second floor); cash bar, holiday treats and hors d'oeuvres by Dish restaurant. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
Lux Center for the Arts — "C3: Cultivating Ceramic Collaboration," curated by Taylor Sijan, drawing fiber and textiles, by UNL's ceramics graduate students and selected contemporary ceramicists from across the United States. Reception: 5 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Featured artwork on display. Hours of operation: 6 a.m.-11 p.m., 1624 South St.
Metro Gallery — Featuring an experimental art show of ten collaborating works, from two artists Tom Sullivan (pen and ink) and Danny Reneau (watercolor); also showcasing additional artwork from both of the artists; live acoustic guitar with Tony Church; food and beverages provided. Reception: 3-7 p.m., 1316 N St.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska Club — Featuring Ben Darling, classic Western Nebraska landscapes, a variety of sky and a dance with the horizon. Reception: 5-7 p.m., main dining room, 233 S 13th St., Suite 2000.
Nebraska Weslyan Elder Gallery — Featuring Juan Jose Castano-Marquez and Allison Sheldon, showcasing a combination of textiles, video, photographs and sculptures. Reception: 5-7 p.m, refreshments served, located in the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, first floor, 51st and Huntington Ave.
Noyes Art Gallery — Curated by Jana Harsch, featuring artists Ken Bassett, Jay Cochrane, Cindi Egging, Michael Fluent, and Tony Guido. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Pour Craft Beer & Spirits — Featuring new works by Rebecca DeNell, Honeystung Studios, abstract fluid painting, percentages of art sales go to local Bee producers; also event combines Pour CB & S one year anniversary celebration, complimentary pretzles and beverages available for purchase. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 4400 S. 70th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — Enjoy light refreshments, socialize, and wander the galleries, free admission. Current exhibitions including "Unquiet Harmony: The Subject of Displacement"; "In Conversation: Black: Convergence on Paper: Printmaking and Photography from Piranesi to Pop"; "Intersecting Identities"; and "Sheldon Treasures." Reception: 5-7 p.m., 12th and R streets.
Storm Cellar — Featuring artist Christa Rene; live music, Johnathan Leach; Steve Ignat, Permanent Cigars; Sampson Bayer, Zappa Gems; JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine. Reception: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., 3233 S. 13th St.
Tugboat Gallery — "Let it Rest," featuring Courtney Kuehn and Pha Nguyen, at first look the art is soft, but look closer and you can see the layers of anxiety and tension the art represents; live music with DJ Ol Moanin. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 116 N. 14th St., above Gomez Art Supply, entrance to elevator is at 1410 O St.
1867 Bar — Featuring the works of Erica Kristine. Reception: 6 p.m., 101 N. 14th St.
Other Openings and events
Clay Club Art Sale: UNL School of Art, History & Design — Pottery sale is in room 118; print sale is in room 112; cash, checks and credit cards accepted; raffle of artwork created by students, faculty and local artists, raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 or $5 for six, proceeds benefiting the artists and the Clay Club. Hours of operation: 8:30-6 p.m. Dec. 13; also 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive ans T streets.
Code Beer — Holiday Craft Fair, featuring 16 artists and vendors with a variety of homemade items, art and more. Hours of show: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 15, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Red Deer Studio — "The Wanderer," by Shawn Teseo Ballarin. Receptions: 3-6 p.m. Dec. 6; also 3-6 p.m. Dec. 7, 2947 T St.
The Bay — Love the Locals Show, featuring local artists and their handmade goods. Hours of show: noon-5 p.m., Dec. 8, 2005 Y St.
Ongoing Exhibitions
League of Human Dignity — "Outsider Art," featuring art created by people with disabilities, curated by Metro Art Gallery. Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1701 P St.
Lincoln Art Company — Gallery specializes in 20th and 21st Century American Art, the current show features Dale Nichols, oil paintings, drawings and prints; Gladys Lux, screen prints; Robert Weaver, drawings and prints. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 4706 S. 48th St.
Millstone Gallery: Art With Style Show — View works by Donna Pozehl, free event, through end of Dec. Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Aging Partners Downtown, 1005 O St.
Nebraska History Museum —“Votes for Women”: Nebraska’s Suffrage Story, through Jan. 2021; "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from the Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1, 2020; “Photographers and the Plains Indians,” through 2020: History Learning Center, ongoing adventure led by Docents, discover the cowboy life and early Pioneer life of the early Nebraskans. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.
Nearby
Museum of Nebraska Art — Current Exhibitions: "Spotlight On: Joyce Ballantyne," born in Norfolk, raised in Omaha, best known for her iconic 1959 Coppertone, illustrated advertisement, through Feb. 2020; "Threaded," displaying the depth and breadth of the quality of Nebraska-related fiber arts spanning over 100 years, through Feb. 2020; Nebraska Now: David Gracie, "A Light That Casts No Shadow," East Coast native David Gracie creates intimate paintings of everyday scenes or objects such as the night sky or tufts of grass in addition to an occasional portrait, expressing the human spirit. Gracie is an Associate Professor of Art at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Exhibit runs through January 12, 2020; Lundeen’s: A Divine Collaboration, through Feb. 2020. Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. Mona.unk.edu or 308-865-8559.