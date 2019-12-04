First Friday art walk in Lincoln: Dec. 6

Museum of Nebraska Art — Current Exhibitions: Nebraska Now: David Gracie, "A Light That Casts No Shadow," East Coast native David Gracie creates intimate paintings of everyday scenes or objects such as the night sky or tufts of grass in addition to an occasional portrait, these seemingly disparate subjects speak to an overarching theme of the abstractness of human experience. Gracie is an Associate Professor of Art at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Exhibit runs through January 12, 2020; The Lundeen’s: A Divine Collaboration, through Feb. 2020; Compelled to Tell: Contrast, thorough Feb. 2020; Threaded, through Feb. 2020; Opening: Nov. 20. Reception: 2 p.m. David Wells, "Christmas in Wartime." Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. Mona.unk.edu or 308-865-8559.