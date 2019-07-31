Openings
All receptions take place Friday unless otherwise listed.
Artists on the Edge Group Show — A collaboration of CenterPointe and Lincoln Parks and Recreation, featuring mixed media artwork, light refreshments served. Reception: 5-7 p.m., St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church, 1309 R St.
Burkholder Project — Featuring artists including Anne Burkholder, "The Green, Green Hills of Home," Nebraska landscapes: Alan R Smith, "Potpourri: Selections from the past few years of work," photography; Pete Wroblewski, "Some Things Old, Some Things New," bronze sculpture; Sheila Downey, "From Prairie: Peace and Tranquility," watercolor paintings; Yelena Khanevskaya, "Excursions," paintings. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m., 719 P St.
Chapin Studios and Gallery — Featuring new contemporary works, from Kansas City artist, MJ Rigby, beverages and snacks provided. Reception: 5-9 p.m., 110 S. 14th St.
Code Beer — Featuring artist James Mullen, paintings; food truck, cookies, pretzels, beverages for purchase. Reception: 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Constellation Studios — Featuring artist Bonnie O' Connell, "Marking the Distance: A Retrospective of Books, Prints and Assemblages," artwork in the media of book arts, letterpress and relief printmaking. Reception: 6-8 p.m., 7 p.m. Artist introduction, 2055 O St.
Cornhusker Marriott — Featuring Artist's on the Edge Group show; also Tom Meyers, mixed media artwork, beverages provided. Reception: 3-5 p.m. Atrium, first floor, 333 S. 13th St.
Crescent Moon — Featuring artist Cody Schneider; 8 p.m. Live music, Andy Miller. Hours of operation: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, 140 N. 8th St.
Duffy's Tavern — LaVon Hummel, mixed media, refreshments. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 1412 O St.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — Featuring authors Alan Bond and Judy Diamond; featured artist Michael Hekl, mixed media; live music featuring Steel Pan Music with Louis-Raymond Kolker. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 130 S. 13th St.
Foundry — Featuring photographer Joshua Redwine, landscape photos, snacks and beverages (third floor), 211 N. 14th St. Reception: 5-7 p.m., (Elevator entrance at 1410 O St.)
Gallery 9 — Featuring birds, beasts, and other strange creatures by paper collage artist Meghan Stratman. Reception: 6:30-9 p.m., 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — Featuring artist Hills Snyder "Altered States,” an exhibition of drawings based on the artist’s travels including Nowhere, Oklahoma; Happy, Texas; Lost Springs, Wyoming; Keystone, South Dakota; Recluse, Wyoming; Opportunity, Montana; Funk, Nebraska, and points in between. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 6 p.m. question and answer session, 1155 Q St.
Indigo Bridge Books & Cafe — Featuring artist Gretchen Olberding; live piano music with Derek Dibbern. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 701 P St.
Keichel Fine Art — Top contemporary artists featuring Aaron Holz, Jenny Kreuger, Francisco Souto, Dan Howard, Hal Haloun, Keith Jacobshagen, Chad M. Olsen (first floor); Regionalism featuring Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, Grant Wood, Dale Nichols and Grant Wood (second floor); Additional contemporary artwork from mid-western artists, and a special exhibition in the spotlight gallery (third floor); Live music provided by Crossroads Music Festival; Enjoy a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres provided by Dish restaurant. Reception only: 6-9 p.m., 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — Exhibition of 30 pieces on display, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of a group of artists that met at a gallery in Atlanta, to discuss the formation of an organization, dedicated to celebrating a new type of quilt called the “art quilt,” Reception: 4-7 p.m., 1523 N 33rd St.
Lincoln Art Company — Gallery specializes in 20th and 21st Century American Art, the current show features Dale Nichols, oil paintings, drawings and prints; Gladys Lux, screen prints; Robert Weaver, drawings and prints. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 4706 S. 48th St.
Lux Center for the Arts — Featuring "Color and Light, Subjects and Objects." Celebrate a beautiful assortment of Stephen Dinsmore's work, (main floor or west gallery); "Insectary," Elise Loomis (1st floor, East Gallery); serving brats, burgers and beverages. Reception: 5-8 p.m., 2601 N. 48th St.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Jessica Larsen, mixed media, water color, illustration and photography. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 1624 South St.
Metro Gallery — Featuring Andris Cepure, oil paintings. Reception: 3-7 p.m., 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — Featuring Jim Stehlick, oil paintings, urban landscapes. Reception: 5-7 p.m., 233 S 13th St., Suite 2000.
Noyes Art Gallery — Curated by Julie Craw: "Reflect and Rejoice," featuring artists Bob Muckel, B. Ponic, Bill Wiley, Shelby Kittle, Maryellen Fulton, Sandra Carpenter, Danny Owens, Jill Mulligan and Greg Sparling. Reception: 6-9 p.m., 119 S. Ninth St.
Parrish Studios — "Halogen Confectionery," a mulitimedia art exhibit to stimulate all the senses, artwork examines how people appreciate art in a modern, technology saavy world. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 1410 O St.
Tugboat Gallery — "Fan Box Five," featuring Eve Lanik, Angel Geller, Daffnie Realpe, Lindsey Weber Riskowski and April White, an all woman show exploring fear, temporal power, mortality and the crushing weight of constant change with imagery ranging from hyper realism to surrealism. Reception: 7-10 p.m., 116 N. 14th St., above Gomez Art Supply, entrance to elevator is at 1410 O St.
Other Openings
Red Deer Studio — Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Featuring drawings and mixed media by Jacob Brown. Reception: 3-6 p.m., 2947 T St.
Ongoing
County-City Exhibition Gallery — "Series of Dreams," oil paintings by Bob Rogers; "Beauty of Bronze," sculptures by Ron Brooks, through Aug. 31, County-City Building, Hours of Operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 555 S. 10th St.
Nebraska Weslyan Elder Gallery — Featuring the works of Josh Johnson and Allison Wade, contemporary sculpture including clay, fibers, metal and wood, Aug. 27-Oct. 11, art on display during hours of operation: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, located in the Rogers Center for Fine Arts, 51st and Huntington Ave.
Nebraska History Museum —"Crafting Culture: Women and the Business of Textiles in Nebraska," through July 13, 2019; "Nebraska Unwrapped: Selections from the Collections," through 2020; "Take Our Picture: Sod House Portraits," by Solomon Butcher, though June 1, 2020; Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday, free admission, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display through Aug. 5, County-City Building, Exhibition Gallery, 555 S. 10th St; Exhibit shifts Aug. 6-Aug. 21, to the Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Save the Date
Art in the Garden: "Moon River" — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 14. Mixed media, clothing, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, woodworking, proceeds support the Sunken Gardens, 27th and Capitol Parkway.