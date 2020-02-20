FiberFest continues through February

FiberFest, a multi-gallery event celebrating contemporary fiber and textiles artists, continues its three-month run in multiple spaces through February.
Organized by the Lux Center for the Arts, FiberFest is designed to highlight a diverse range of fiber and textile mediums and the skill of the local, national and international artists who create the work. FiberFest also includes a series of workshops on fiber art and techniques.
The FiberFest exhibitions still in Lincoln galleries include:
At the International Quilt Museum: “Old World Quilts,” “Quilts from the Claire Vlasin Collection,” “The Story Quilts of Rumi O’Brien,” “New Views: Shapeshifters,” “Diana Harrison: Traces in Cloth” and “Studio Champloo,” one of the top exhibitions that opened in Lincoln in 2019.
Lux is presenting “Females, Fibers and Finesse,” an exhibition of the work by 16 female artists working in Nebraska including local standouts Camille Hawbaker Voorhees, Wendy Weiss and Jen Bockleman whose work in “mediums once considered domestic and 'lesser' is both an act of defiance and celebration" and “Fiber Works by Students from the Arts and Humanities Focus Program,” a collection of work made by students in the Lincoln Public Schools Arts and Humanities Focus Program while they were learning about fiber art.
Constellation Studios is presenting: “Paper, Pulp & Beyond,” an exhibition from five artists, including Lincoln’s Kathy Carter, that explores the special qualities of fiber in paper made from cotton, abaca (banana leaf), flax, kozo and gampi (inner bark fiber) in drawings and layered constructions.
And the Burkholder Project is presenting “Fiber Arts Project” an exhibition featuring work in fiber from 10 Burkholder artists.
