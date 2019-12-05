'Festivus: It's a Wrap' decade-long run of art show and holiday party ends Friday at Hot Mess

Shannon Claire will host her 10th and final “Festivus” at Hot Mess on Friday.
Photographer Claire began the annual December First Friday event in 2010, exhibiting her work while throwing a holiday party popularized in the 1990s by “Seinfeld” and invented in the ‘60s as a secular, noncommercial holiday event.
“A holiday for the rest of us, here in Lincoln, is for the freaks, geeks, weirdos, and lovers in us all!” Claire said in a press release. “The holiday season can get kind of intense, and I wanted to create a fun opportunity for people to cut loose.”
You have free articles remaining.
Claire began the event about a year after she’d moved to Linocln, showing photographs of eight friends in her gallery space in Parrish Studios. The photography series now includes more than 150 participants.
“I was an '80s kid, and grew up in a time where you would get dressed in your Sunday best and head to Sears or JC Penney’s for the latest backdrop family photo; when family portraits in wooden or metallic gold frames filled the hallways of houses or watching people flip their wallet open with a flick of the wrist and you’d see the plastic Rolodex of portraits unfold," Claire wrote.
“I thought it would be fun to put a spin on the portraits of that time and before, create alter egos of those posing in front of the camera, and play on the upcoming holiday season.”
Past shows have included “Festivus: Glam Edition,” with participants styled a la the '70s glam and Studio 54 era; “A Totally Tubular Festivus” with models in 1980s fashions; “Festivus: Band Edition” that featured local bands and musicians including Josh Hoyer, Universe Contest and FREAKABOUT; and “Festivus: After Dark” with vampires, goth queens and emo kids.
The art show will open at 5 p.m. Friday. The dance party with DJ sets by Spencelove, Funktonne and Courtney Nore and Che Egen will begin at 9 p.m. The dance party is 21 and over. Cover charge will be $5. It is tradition to attend in your Festivus best.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott