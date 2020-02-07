Explore 'Heart and Soul' at Noyes’ 3rd Friday event
Explore 'Heart and Soul' at Noyes' 3rd Friday event

Keri Kriston

Keri Kriston, organizer of the “Heart and Soul” Third Friday event, outside the Noyes Art Gallery with one of her portraits.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. in downtown Lincoln, will host a Third Friday event highlighting work by nine Noyes artists on Feb. 21 from 6-9 p.m. Each artist’s work will explore interpretations of "heart and soul" in art.

The event was organized by Keri Kriston, who paints portraits designed to capture more than her subjects’ physical likenesses. Other Noyes artists exhibiting with Kriston include: Carol Hurd (painting and mixed media), Heather Duckers (intuitive painting), Maryellen Fulton (painting and mixed media), Kevin Baker (painting and sculpture), Ruth Langen (painting), Kristine Behrens (ceramics), Isabelle Engel (photography) and Melody Scott (sculpture).

Duckers will also be painting "soul portraits" for attendees throughout the evening. A soul portrait is a painting of your chakra, or center of spiritual power, as seen from a bird’s-eye view. Duckers paints the spiraling flow of energy emitted from the subject using colors that she intuits. The colors represent the subject’s strengths, and those missing represent blocked energies.

Then, from 7:30-8 p.m., hear live viola music by Noyes artist Lorena Wachendorf.

Parking is available both on and off Ninth Street.

