Evolving abstract minimalist landscapes part of Kiechel display

"Never Really Gone," Chad M. Olsen’s second Kiechel Fine Arts exhibition, reveals an evolving artist refining his voice as he brings his vision of the Nebraska landscape to canvas and Dura-Lar.

As was the case in his 2018 show, "What’s Nebraska Like, Babe?," Olsen is working in what he calls “formalist minimalist atmospheres” and “abstract landscape atmospheres.”

But those atmospheres, painted in 2020, have gone even more abstract and, well, atmospheric to the point where many are only minimally recognizable as landscape.

They include “The Wanderer IV,” which, with some study, shows itself to be clouds reflecting off water. But on first glance, and after, the painting appears to be abstraction with wavering white lines across a black passage hovering above silvery stripes below what turns out to be the horizon line.

That piece, along with all the works on Dura-Lar, gains atmosphere — a blurry luminosity — because the paint is on the back of the acetate sheet, shining out to the viewer through the film that is primarily used in printmaking and collages.

Interestingly, the Dura-Lar pieces work in both small, 5-by-8-inch scale and at the 15-by-20-inch scale of “The Wanderer” series.