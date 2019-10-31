Maggy Rozycki Hiltner’s “Vantage Point” is an astounding, piercingly smart piece of work.
The installation of cloth panels, 72 feet long in total, winds around the walls of the Hillestad Textiles Gallery, seemingly an idealized, simplified landscape of rivers, mountains, green grass and cities with puffy clouds floating across its blue skies.
On closer examination, Hiltner’s landscape isn’t at all idyllic. It’s full of disasters and destruction, a cautionary look at a world under siege, primarily from human consumption and the activities needed to fill that need for food, oil, power, etc.
And, with text pieces of terms, like dioxins, and places like “Cuyahoga River,” placed on the top and bottom of the sheets, the piece becomes instructive, a mini-history of environmental disasters.
While not told chronologically, that litany extends from the mushroom cloud above the words “Bikini Atoll” (the ‘40s-’50s atomic test site) and “Fat Man" and “Little Boy” (the names of the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan) through the aforementioned flaming Ohio River to the nuclear plants of “Chernobyl,” the “tsunami” of “Fukishima” and the contemporary battle over “Tar Sands” and the “Keystone XL Pipeline” of the “Standing Rock Sioux.”
That clash, the missiles of “Malmstrom AFB” and the EPA superfund site of “Libby, MT.” hit close to home for the Red Lodge, Montana, embroidery artist who began the “Vantage Point” project five years ago for an Arizona installation and added 39 more feet for a Montana show.
Her method of creation is smart and striking as well. The panels are unmistakably hand stitched. But what is stitched is often found embroidery cut from tablecloths and napkins, put together in a collage that repurposes the images to create the narrative and commentary.
So dozens of little figures of men wearing sombreros, a Dutch girl and chubby-cheeked children are packed together above “Population Growth,” a handful of cows put into a front-end loader, transformed into carcasses heading for rendering, a bunch of little jewel-like shapes become pollutants in “Groundwater” and a large white field with flowers, probably a tablecloth, becomes “Harvey,” the hurricane that devastated Houston two years ago, requiring the disaster aid of “FEMA.”
The text and image combination can be powerful -- swans on a river above “Clean Water Act” contrast with the flames of the Cuyahoga and plastic bottles in an ocean-like space. And Hiltner and the gallery supply a glossary that defines the terms on the quilts for those who want to suss out the pieces terms and related imagery.
But that kind of close study isn’t needed to "get” “Vantage Point.” In fact, the installation can be viewed at its most basic -- an impressive landscape of embroidery, some sewn for the piece, some found that’s filled with images that will resonate, even outside the environmental message.
I, for example, found a Mobil flying red horse in a cloud -- a connection to the imagery I saw every day when my father worked at a Mobil station in the 1960s and was down the street from our house for decades after.
At the same time, “Vantage Point” feels like it could have been made yesterday with its group of flaming houses easily representing the wildfires, likely triggered by power lines, that are burning across California.
That’s a measure of the vision and effectiveness of Hiltner’s impressive work. Unfortunately, there’s likely to be more such connections that can be made before “Vantage Point” leaves Hillestad in February.