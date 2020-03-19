'Bold' mural to adorn Lincoln bridge near Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach

Victoria O'Neil has looked at the North 27th Street bridge across from her workplace, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, for the last three years and thought of its potential.
"It’s just this blank slate of space that could just really use some cheering up and some type of bold statement stuck up there," said O'Neil, who coordinates volunteers for Matt Talbot.
Following discussions with the city, arts officials and the Clinton neighborhood, Matt Talbot plans to paint positivity onto the viaduct.
This summer, the organization will install a nearly 1,100-square-foot, 144-foot-long mural, designed by artist Nolan Tredway.
"He came back and nailed it right on the head," O'Neil said of Tredway's design.
Tredway's mural will bear Matt Talbot's "Bold Hope" slogan and also feature bright colors, a reference to the Clinton Neighborhood and an outline of the Lincoln skyline.
Many of the homeless or near-homeless people who receive services or hot meals at Matt Talbot don't feel hopeful, O'Neil said.
She believes the mural will help inspire those people and also serve as a nice space for the community.
"We know that there are better days ahead for people," O'Neil said.
The city is not funding the installation or maintenance of the mural. Volunteers will help with the painting.
Matt Talbot will be fundraising for the mural, which will likely cost about $6,000.
In the coming weeks, staff will clean up the wall, and the organization plans to host a community painting day some time in spring, with completion expected between June and July, she said.
Interested donors and volunteers should contact Matt Talbot at 402-477-4116 for more information.
