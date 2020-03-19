'Bold' mural to adorn Lincoln bridge near Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach

Victoria O'Neil has looked at the North 27th Street bridge across from her workplace, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, for the last three years and thought of its potential.

"It’s just this blank slate of space that could just really use some cheering up and some type of bold statement stuck up there," said O'Neil, who coordinates volunteers for Matt Talbot.

Following discussions with the city, arts officials and the Clinton neighborhood, Matt Talbot plans to paint positivity onto the viaduct.

This summer, the organization will install a nearly 1,100-square-foot, 144-foot-long mural, designed by artist Nolan Tredway.

"He came back and nailed it right on the head," O'Neil said of Tredway's design.

Tredway's mural will bear Matt Talbot's "Bold Hope" slogan and also feature bright colors, a reference to the Clinton Neighborhood and an outline of the Lincoln skyline.

Many of the homeless or near-homeless people who receive services or hot meals at Matt Talbot don't feel hopeful, O'Neil said.

+10 The 10 most valuable pieces of public art in Lincoln See which pieces of public art are the most valuable in Lincoln.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She believes the mural will help inspire those people and also serve as a nice space for the community.