Using bands of color, layers of paint and slashing brushstrokes, Stephen Dinsmore creates an abstracted landscape in “Santee #11” with a purple “sky” above a reddish “horizon line” with a green field below that abuts a dark blue body of “water.”
In “Convergence,” however, the landscape allusions disappear in the blocks, dynamic strokes and drips of what appears to be a pure abstraction.
But it’s likely rooted in nature or a structure -- a perfect example of “Color and Light, Subject and Objects,” the Lux Center for the Arts exhibition from Dinsmore, one of Lincoln’s most accomplished painters.
More focused and professionally presented than last year’s retrospective “A Poetry of Painting: A Painter’s Path” that filled a Haymarket building with more than 100 pieces, “Color and Light, Subjects and Objects” limits the subject matter to landscape and confines its place to Nebraska and Maine.
In doing so, it strikingly illustrates Dinsmore’s ability to, if need be, capture the essence of a scene in detailed small scale, as in the tiny “Freighter” floating on a gray ocean scape, the Nebraska farmstead depiction of “Car, Barn, Poles” and a piece that finds tiny black cattle in the distance of a light-infused yellow ochre dominated Platte River landscape.
But, as the large “Convergence” demonstrates, Dinsmore also can take his paintings to the point where representation tips into abstraction.
More often in the large paintings, however, Dinsmore walks a thin line between representation and abstraction.
At times, abstraction dominates, the landscape element subconsciously filled in by the viewer’s knowledge of, say a sunset, or implied as in “Lubec #4” which with its grid of lines, a wide yellowish band that takes a turn and color fields, to be an aerial view of the Maine area.
In contrast, some of the landscapes are easily read for what they are, including in one of the show’s most impressive pieces -- “West of Kooser.” It’s a view of a county road outside Garland, near the home of poet Ted Kooser. That’s clearly identifiable as are the branches of trees, and roadside plants.
But other passages slide into abstraction and the wildly angled horizon line tilts the piece toward abstraction.
The show’s biggest outlier in subject matter is “Summer Respite,” a large painting of a table and chairs sitting outside doors and a large window of, presumably, a house. Filled with shades of green and evoking a hazy, near dream, it does capture Dinsmore as a true painter of light.
“Color and Light, Subjects and Objects” is on view at Lux through Aug. 31 and will have its second First Friday this week. It will, i’m sure, be one of the best painting shows in Lincoln in 2019. But, more importantly, it’s an opportunity to see the work of a painter who merges style and technique into a fully realized, distinctive vision of the world’s objects.