Beautiful exhibition memorializes glass artist Kenny Walton

For 20 years, Walton showed and sold his work at the country’s most prestigious arts and crafts fairs.

“I think he was always proud of the Smithsonian craft fair in Washington, D.C., Miami at Coconut Beach, Boston,” Kunc said. “His philosophy was, ‘Now you see it, take it home with you.' He didn’t document things with records of who bought them or where they went. And he’d hear 100 times a day, 'This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.'”

But beauty, in Walton’s view, could be elusive and overstated.

“There is so much flash and spectacle in a glass studio,” he wrote in a handwritten note pinned on a gallery wall. “To be in control of all the noise and flame, to participate in an experience that is uncommon and unavailable to most people to give color form and solidity to the hot liquid so directly and quickly deceive myself. You can be quite sure that you’re a great talent producing the most beautiful work while producing very mediocre items.