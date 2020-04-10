Beautiful exhibition memorializes glass artist Kenny Walton

Square glass vessels covered with stripes and dots, patterns and calligraphic passages cover tables in the middle of Constellation Studios.
Aligned on narrow shelves are round balls of glass, some with “drawing” done in multi-colored glass, some with layers inside and some clear, but nonetheless captivating.
It is the work of master glass artist and craftsman Kenny Walton, presented in a memorial exhibition by his widow, Karen Kunc.
Walton died in January at age 72. Kunc scheduled the exhibition and a memorial service at her printmaking studio and gallery for April. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed galleries and museums.
But Kunc decided to put on the show as scheduled and allow visitors to see Walton’s work one at a time, to pay tribute to her husband as well as to provide some much-needed self-therapy for herself.
"It’s maybe part of my own healing,” Kunc said. “It’s therapy to handle and see the glass and all the colors in the world. It reminds me of him, his work, his humor. I’ll forever be sad. I haven’t lost my sense of loss and loneliness. But looking at the glass satisfies a certain aesthetic need. That is a healing act. I’m looking at this and loving it.
"They are so beautiful.”
The exhibition is the first show of Walton’s work in Lincoln since 2007 and one of the largest with about 100 pieces.
For 20 years, Walton showed and sold his work at the country’s most prestigious arts and crafts fairs.
“I think he was always proud of the Smithsonian craft fair in Washington, D.C., Miami at Coconut Beach, Boston,” Kunc said. “His philosophy was, ‘Now you see it, take it home with you.' He didn’t document things with records of who bought them or where they went. And he’d hear 100 times a day, 'This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.'”
But beauty, in Walton’s view, could be elusive and overstated.
“There is so much flash and spectacle in a glass studio,” he wrote in a handwritten note pinned on a gallery wall. “To be in control of all the noise and flame, to participate in an experience that is uncommon and unavailable to most people to give color form and solidity to the hot liquid so directly and quickly deceive myself. You can be quite sure that you’re a great talent producing the most beautiful work while producing very mediocre items.
“I find in the best of my work, the substance lies in the details and the phenomena that exist as a result of the physics and chemistry of the material. The better pieces get better over time as more reveals itself from different vantage points in different light. If I’m successful, I’ve made a handsome object that is worth the time taken for discovery and observation, so hidden meaning or representation exists.”
From a survey of the vessels and paperweights on view at the studio, Walton was clearly successful more times than not.
A square paperweight, for example, appears on first viewing to be a smoky white glass under a clear layer. With a second examination, it appears to be an underwater scene emerging from the center of the piece.
Several of the square vessels share a motif of a chevron that reaches down one or two sides of the glass. Looking again, the chevron appears to be containing some kind of amphibious creature in a watery sensibility that connects many of the works.
Walton was also a master manipulator of the dot -- some very solid in patterns over bright colors, others stretching and thinning out on a different type of glass. And his humor comes through as well, literally in a piece emblazoned with “Ha Ha.”
Perhaps inevitably because they watched each other working and viewed myriad examples of each other’s arts, there are motifs and patterns in Walton’s surface decoration that resemble those found in Kunc’s prints.
The exhibition instructively includes many of Walton’s tools, the blow pipe and crucible from which he extracted the hot glass, the wooden “bowls" used to shape the molten material, knives that cut it apart and the colored glass that he melted into the vessels and used to “draw” on the surfaces.
It is a show that could be in a museum, without the theoretical underpinning. Rather it is a collection of beautiful glass objects, created simply for visual pleasure by a master of his craft.
Because Kunc is allowing pieces to be purchased, the exhibition can change from hour to hour. But as the purchased pieces are replaced, there’s no danger that the supply of Walton’s beautiful, exquisitely crafted glassworks will be exhausted.
“This is maybe a quarter of the glass,” Kunc said. “We might see several exhibitions of Kenny Walton glass in the years to come.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
