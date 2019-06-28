In February, “30 Americans,” an extraordinary exhibition of work by 30 African American artists, went on view at Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum, where I saw it in its final week.
It’s now on view at Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art -- and well worth the drive to see.
Drawn from the Rubell Family Collection, the “30 Americans” whose work is represented in the show include Jean-Michel Basquiat, Carrie Mae Weems, Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas, Rashid Johnson, Kara Walker, Hank Willis Thomas and Kehinde Wiley.
The exhibition, which has been touring and slightly changing for a decade, powerfully looks at the social and political issues of race, gender, sexual identity, stereotyping and oppression while examining the representation of African Americans in the arts and media.
Some of the pieces in the show will be familiar to Lincoln viewers, including a Nick Cave “Soundsuit” like one that was on view at the Sheldon Museum of Art three years ago and Thomas’s provocative “Priceless #1,” a photograph taken at a funeral overlaid with text about guns and bullets that draws on the MasterCard commercials, which was a highlight of Sheldon 2015 “Black Fire” exhibition and is now the museum’s permanent collection.
Among the most striking works in the exhibition is Wiley’s “Sleep,” a 25-foot-wide, 11-foot--tall painting of a black man, draped with a white cloth, that’s inspired by Hans Holbein the Younger’s “The Body of the Dead Christ in the Tomb.”
It’s both a painting tour de force from the artist whose official portrait of President Barack Obama stirred some controversy with its floral background and an evocative view of an African American body rarely seen in such fashion
The exhibition also includes work from conceptual artist Rashid Johnson’s “The New Negro Social and Athletic Club,” a series of digitally manipulated prints of historic photographs of African Americans, made provocative through, among other techniques, the doubling of imagery.
Arguably the most provocative piece in the show is “Duck, Duck, Noose.” Taking off from the children’s game, Gary Simmons places nine wooden stools in a circle, on top of each is a Ku Klux Klan hood. Hanging in the center of the circle is a noose -- its historic critique of racism can’t be missed, nor can the contemporary resonance.
Much of the rest of “30 Americans” is similarly charged by racial tension. Beyond the social commentary, however, “30 Americans” is also an exhibition of some of the best artists of the last 40 plus years, regardless of race, and a chance to see work by Basquiat, one of my all time favorites, that’s rarely available for viewing in the middle of the country.
“30 Americans” is on view at Nelson-Atkins through Aug. 28.
Also of note, and impossible to miss if you make the trip to the museum, will be “Walking Walk,” an ongoing project by English environmental artist Andy Goldsworthy.
Goldworthy has constructed a meandering stone wall on the museum’s grounds, the end now resting against the north end of the museum’s Bloch Building. In July, the wall will begin to “walk” again as Goldworthy and crew disassemble it from the east side of the building and piece by piece, move it to the west, crossing a street in the process.
The project, which began in March, is set to end in November, when the “Walking Wall” will stop moving and become a permanent installation.