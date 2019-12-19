At Lux: Collaborations in ceramics range from traditional to boundary pushing

There couldn’t be a greater contrast with “Waterfront in Bloom” and Sijan and Hargraves’ equally lovely “Sculptural Pitcher” than the “Compositions” by graduate student Dehmie Dehmlow and Colorado artist Kristyn Robe that hang on the wall behind the sculptures.

The heavily paired, rune-like pieces are made of concrete, largely covered with light blue and ochre acrylic paint. Distinctly objects in and of themselves -- with no aim at the imagery or functionality of the remainder of the show’s works, the “Compositions” are subtly powerful as they stretch the definition of ceramics beyond clay.

Warrington and Iowa artist Juston Rominger provide the opposite of “Compositions” with their tiny, exquisitely crafted “Bud Vase,” a delicate floral topped piece made of porcelain, the most fragile of ceramics.

The exhibition’s other boundary-pushing work, by Hargraves and Allison Arkush, is called “Soddy and Wagon Scene”. But it’s much more than its title suggests.

A miniature sod house and a four-wheel rust-colored wagon made of clay, set the “scene” inside a found wooden box that's been transformed into a pioneer-era diorama, implying a history behind the house and hay-filled wagon. That kind of narrative is uncommon in clay as is, in my experience, the 19th-century subject matter.