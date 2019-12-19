At Lux: Collaborations in ceramics range from traditional to boundary pushing

“C3: Cultivating Ceramic Collaboration” is an exhibition that looks at collaborative work in clay by University of Nebraska-Lincoln ceramics graduate students and contemporary ceramicists from around the country.
But more than focusing on the artists, the small, 24-object Lux Center for the Arts show provides a sampling of the wide variety of work that falls under the label of ceramics -- everything from vases, mugs, pots and jars -- to sculpture, a diorama and abstract pieces made of concrete.
Let’s start with what might be the most impressive work in the show -- “Waterfront in Bloom,” a piece by graduate students PJ Hargraves, Amythest Warrington and the show’s curator, Taylor Sijan.
An exquisite multipart sculpture in stoneware and clay, the piece finds a multicolored goose, with a long curved neck sitting atop what appears to be wooden planks with cattails and flowers blooming from the base below.
There couldn’t be a greater contrast with “Waterfront in Bloom” and Sijan and Hargraves’ equally lovely “Sculptural Pitcher” than the “Compositions” by graduate student Dehmie Dehmlow and Colorado artist Kristyn Robe that hang on the wall behind the sculptures.
The heavily paired, rune-like pieces are made of concrete, largely covered with light blue and ochre acrylic paint. Distinctly objects in and of themselves -- with no aim at the imagery or functionality of the remainder of the show’s works, the “Compositions” are subtly powerful as they stretch the definition of ceramics beyond clay.
Warrington and Iowa artist Juston Rominger provide the opposite of “Compositions” with their tiny, exquisitely crafted “Bud Vase,” a delicate floral topped piece made of porcelain, the most fragile of ceramics.
The exhibition’s other boundary-pushing work, by Hargraves and Allison Arkush, is called “Soddy and Wagon Scene”. But it’s much more than its title suggests.
A miniature sod house and a four-wheel rust-colored wagon made of clay, set the “scene” inside a found wooden box that's been transformed into a pioneer-era diorama, implying a history behind the house and hay-filled wagon. That kind of narrative is uncommon in clay as is, in my experience, the 19th-century subject matter.
As for the vases, pots, mugs and jars, there’s a pairing of a stoneware vase and porcelain pitcher by grad student Katie Bosley and Minneapolis artist Olivia Tani. The smoothly surfaced pieces connect, via the small holes cut into the dual-level vase and spout of the pitcher.
There are also a dozen pieces by Lincoln’s Mallory Wallace and grad student Neil Celani.
Functional pieces all, the 10 mugs and two pots are covered with playful designs -- “Batty Mug” with a bat, “Froogo Mug” with a frog face and a rabbit on a “Bridge Spout Pot.” Together, they’re an entertaining lot, with some noses protruding from the mugs that are ready to be filled with morning coffee.
It’s hard to know how the artists combined their efforts just by looking at the pieces. But “C3: Cultivating Ceramic Collaboration” does show that artists working together can create some well-crafted, interesting pieces that are both traditional and boundary-pushing.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott