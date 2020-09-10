At Lux, Bri Murphy goes beyond agitprop to political art in 'Unfounded'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Political art is a difficult undertaking. It’s easy enough to get the political element and make an agitprop statement via image and text.

But rarely are those pieces, however provocative and visually impactful, translated into a nuanced, multi-layered work of art that can be interpreted beyond on-the-nose politics.

With “Unfounded,” her Lux Center for the Arts exhibition, Bri Murphy has created a suite of political artwork that makes its points without being didactic, while resonating with ingenuity and forcing reflection on our country, its founding documents and the fight for its future.

At the center of the show are a pair of ceramic busts, “Unfounded: Washington” and “Unfounded: Jefferson,” created through 3-D printing of digital scans of the famous sculptures by French sculptor of the enlightenment Jean-Antoine Houdon

The use of the scans, found online, makes the busts about more than reproduction, turning them into explorations of the untrammeled transfer of information in the digital age.

And the blue with a few red striped busts are created in lined layers with the ears and nose of each of the figures appearing to unravel, a subtle take on the changing reputations of the two Founding Fathers, especially in light of their slave owning.