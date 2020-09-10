At Lux, Bri Murphy goes beyond agitprop to political art in 'Unfounded'

Political art is a difficult undertaking. It’s easy enough to get the political element and make an agitprop statement via image and text.
But rarely are those pieces, however provocative and visually impactful, translated into a nuanced, multi-layered work of art that can be interpreted beyond on-the-nose politics.
With “Unfounded,” her Lux Center for the Arts exhibition, Bri Murphy has created a suite of political artwork that makes its points without being didactic, while resonating with ingenuity and forcing reflection on our country, its founding documents and the fight for its future.
At the center of the show are a pair of ceramic busts, “Unfounded: Washington” and “Unfounded: Jefferson,” created through 3-D printing of digital scans of the famous sculptures by French sculptor of the enlightenment Jean-Antoine Houdon
The use of the scans, found online, makes the busts about more than reproduction, turning them into explorations of the untrammeled transfer of information in the digital age.
And the blue with a few red striped busts are created in lined layers with the ears and nose of each of the figures appearing to unravel, a subtle take on the changing reputations of the two Founding Fathers, especially in light of their slave owning.
That tension between the idealized past and tumultuous present is reflected in the exhibition's other major piece -- a print of “A Declaration for the United States of America.”
Hanging on a wall, the piece is a version of the Declaration of Independence, rewritten by Murphy in “the spirit of collaboration” to, as she says in her artist’s statement, make it a living document, updated to “reflect the faces of America today."
“The text has not been drastically altered, but certainly interpolated (and by a queer woman to boot!). But this is the point-really -- Jefferson, after all, made his own version of the Bible to account for the morality of Jesus Christ, but omitted the whole “son of God” thing because, well, he was a man of science! I’d like to think he’d understand the need to refresh foundational texts over time, and like to think he’d be on board.”
Reading Murphy’s “Declaration,” written, as was the original in longhand, her changes -- additions and especially omissions are easily sussed out and, without changing its essence, alters the declaration to reflect a 21st century, humanistic sensibility.
From that document, Murphy has created three letterpress prints, she correctly calls “Declaration Poems.”
While subtle, the poems are the show’s most directly provocative works viewed during the reign of Donald Trump:
“A Prince
whose character is thus marked
by every act which may define
a Tyrant,
is unfit to be the ruler
of a free people.”
Murphy, the former Lux gallery director, just completed her MFA in ceramics at Ohio State and is now an artist-in-residence in North Dakota, created a number of thought-provoking exhibitions during her time in Lincoln.
“Unfounded” is an impressive step forward for Murphy and, more important, a perfectly timed resonant exhibition that goes beyond partisan tribal warfare to explore where the country came from and where it can go.
