At Fiendish Plots: Egyptian artist examines his country's institutional aesthetic through installation of junk

So the literal trash, gathered in Lincoln and assembled by Yousri in the week before the exhibition opens, stands in for the deteriorating, less-than-clean Egyptian world -- e.g. a microwave with no glass in the door and a battered sewing machine attached to the wall below a sign reading, in English and Arabic, “Business hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.”

Yousri’s critique, however, is neither didactic or bombastic. Rather, it’s infused with humor -- e.g. a “Trash goes here” sign pointing to a battered trash can hanging 15 feet above the floor -- where no trash, obviously, could be placed, a scrawled “Use Other Door” sign pointing to a constructed wooden door labeled “Authorized Personnel Only” that goes nowhere.

“I personally highly dislike the snobby art that pretends to be too important to be understood, for example, and of course we see a lot of this everywhere,” he said.

“So, I just like to make big jokes or little jokes, but any kind of jokes. So, I hope that the effect of my pieces on the viewer is just a big smile, or even a loud laugh. So, if I hear a loud laugh. I'm actually very happy.”