The artist sign-up period has been extended to Sept. 30 for the Art Festival at Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St., which is planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Whether you are a seasoned artist or have never displayed your work, you are welcome to participate. Contact Pastor Melissa or Gina at 402-466-0696 or nucc@inebraska.com for more details and to register. The show will be open to the public with no admission fee.