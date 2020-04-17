Artist Kuzara creates life-size rearing horse from old metal pieces

Another reason for using scrapped and repurposed metal parts is the cost, said Kuzara, who also makes smaller sculptures out of bronze and assemblage pieces.

“To make a horse that size – it’s 11 feet tall from the base to the top of the main – out of bronze, it would cost over $100,000,” he said. “With scrap pieces, you can make it.”

While the sculpture’s welded outer parts captivate viewers, the unseen inner structure holds it up. Kuzara said a framework of metal tubing and gussets provide the inner strength.

“Most of the weight is in the front of the horse, so you have to support that so it stands up,” he explained. “I’ve been on the legs and jumped up and down on them to make sure they would hold up.”

The horse is now a permanent outdoor fixture at the home of Tim O’Keeffe in North Bend, Nebraska. Kuzara delivered the sculpture to O’Keeffe in late March.

“Mark actually came to us about the horse, because he had this internal burning desire to create something special,” O’Keeffe said. “All we did was enable it. The result is spectacular.”

O’Keeffe previously purchased a buffalo sculpture from Kuzara, which he affectionately calls the “Last Buffalo in Nebraska.”