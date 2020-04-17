Artist Kuzara creates life-size rearing horse from old metal pieces

Mark Kuzara parked his pickup, pulling a life-size metal horse on a trailer outside the Noyes Art Gallery. He came to show his artist friends the finished sculpture he had worked on for six months.
Walking up the sidewalk to get a closer look, onlookers could see within the horse’s shape small metal parts welded together – a horseshoe around each eye, the head of a shovel embedded at the throat, tendon-like wrenches in the legs. Looking still closer, one could see a tire iron under each of the front legs, which seemed to reach out powerfully as the horse reared upward in its frozen position. Embedded pliers helped form each hoof. Twisted metal ribbons seemed to create movement in the mane and tail.
“The horse reared up and is coming down, and the hair on its mane is lagging behind,” Kuzara said of his design.
Using scrap metal parts – some over 100 years old, like the leaf spring from an old buggy on the horse’s back side – makes perfect sense to Kuzara.
“Horses have outlived their usefulness as a common form of transportation, and the pieces I used to make this horse have also outlived their usefulness,” he said.
In addition to old tools and parts, Kuzara uses cutout pieces from manufacturers of metal products.
“I pick up a piece and walk around with it and think, ‘Where will this fit?’” he said. “I spend a lot more time looking than welding.”
Another reason for using scrapped and repurposed metal parts is the cost, said Kuzara, who also makes smaller sculptures out of bronze and assemblage pieces.
“To make a horse that size – it’s 11 feet tall from the base to the top of the main – out of bronze, it would cost over $100,000,” he said. “With scrap pieces, you can make it.”
While the sculpture’s welded outer parts captivate viewers, the unseen inner structure holds it up. Kuzara said a framework of metal tubing and gussets provide the inner strength.
“Most of the weight is in the front of the horse, so you have to support that so it stands up,” he explained. “I’ve been on the legs and jumped up and down on them to make sure they would hold up.”
The horse is now a permanent outdoor fixture at the home of Tim O’Keeffe in North Bend, Nebraska. Kuzara delivered the sculpture to O’Keeffe in late March.
“Mark actually came to us about the horse, because he had this internal burning desire to create something special,” O’Keeffe said. “All we did was enable it. The result is spectacular.”
O’Keeffe previously purchased a buffalo sculpture from Kuzara, which he affectionately calls the “Last Buffalo in Nebraska.”
“It looks as if it is saying, ‘What are YOU doing here?’” O’Keeffe said. “If Buffalo Bill was standing in front of him, he would lay down his arms and apologize.”
Kuzara, now 67, said he started creating smaller bronze sculptures 16 or 17 years ago. He became interested while watching sculptors Martha and Dell Pettigrew of Kearney, Nebraska, make sculptures at an art show in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2003.
“Martha handed me a block of clay and said, ‘See what you can do with this.’ So I built a bison,” Kuzara said. “It felt really good at age 50 or 51 to discover something I didn’t know about myself that I could do.”
His smaller bronzes include images of sitting bears, figures such as a Native American holding red peppers, a man facing into the wind carrying a bouquet of flowers, leaping dogs, and a white bison named Tatanka with an impression of a dove on its back. All can be seen at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.
Kuzara said he became interested in creating larger, life-size sculptures from metal parts six years ago when his brother entered him in a Welding Rodeo in Sheridan, Wyoming, their hometown.
“Teams go to a junkyard, select parts and put them on a pallet, and they take them to a college,” he said. “The next day, the teams have eight hours to build. We made a dinosaur and got second place.”
To prepare for the event, Kuzara enrolled in a Saturday morning class at Southeast Community College to learn some welding basics.
Just a few of Kuzara’s other notable sculptures include “First Solo,” a bronze pedal plane displayed at the Lincoln Children’s Museum; "The Hand," one of the Illuminating Lincoln: Lighthouse public art light bulb sculptures; and “A Precious Bird,” one of the Serving Hands public art project sculptures.
Amazingly, Kuzara, a full-time corporate pilot for the Olsson engineering and design firm in Lincoln, creates art in his spare time during evenings and weekends.
