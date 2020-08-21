Artist Jen Landis expands Pincurl Girl positivity with text messages, podcasts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over 14 years ago, Jen Landis found herself in a dark place.

She describes it as “the worst three years of self-doubt I have ever experienced.” She had returned to school to complete a Master of Fine Arts degree and found her inner dialogue to be both troubling and consuming.

“I would look around the room and compare myself to all the other [graduate] students,” she recalls. “They are so much better than me, smarter than me, and this doesn’t feel very good.

“It was an internal dialogue problem that I was having with myself.”

Turning negativity into positivity

As artists do, Landis put her negative dialogue onto paper. She gave it an image and a name; she wrote down the words she was thinking. And that was how the Pincurl Girls were born.

Landis explains that as a girl, her mother would put her to bed with pin curls in her hair. Each time, Landis would dream and hope that in the morning, the curls would be bouncing and beautiful. But each morning she was disappointed and had to endure the rest of the day with her lackluster curls or frizzy hair.

At first, the Pincurl Girl drawings represented all of that negativity, and the wishful thinking that never came to fruition.