Art through the window or online: A coronavirus First Friday in Lincoln

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Kiechel said. “Last week was the first week without a single sale, ever. At times like this, art isn’t on the top of people’s minds. The art market, nationally and here, has been pushed back and put on hold. It’s a very stagnant business.”

There might be a chance to see some of Kenny Walton’s exquisite glass-ball paperweights and square glass vessels if you take a look through the window at Constellation Studios Friday.

“I’m going to be installing the glass exhibition Friday," said Constellation Studio’s Karen Kunc. “There’s no opening. I’m not even going to be open at all.”

The Constellation show, which had been set to open on April 8, is a memorial show for Walton, Kunc’s husband, who died last year. A memorial event that had been scheduled during the run of the show has been postponed. But Kunc decided to go ahead with the exhibition.

“If I put it up for me, that’s the benefit I’ll get from it,” Kunc said. “Maybe some people will be able to see it. It can be seen by appointment. I have specific dates that I’ll be here."

The Lux online “opening" will correspond with its normal First Friday event, starting at 5 p.m. on Facebook.