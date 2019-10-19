The art exhibit "Together What We Could Not Do Alone," curated by Lynette Fast, opens Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.
Fast, who has taught art privately and publicly for more than 30 years, was inspired to organize a group show with her students. Students exhibiting with Fast include: Jocelyn Reiss (fiber collage), Isabelle Engel (photography), Davyd Kokhanets (drawing and painting), Heather Ilisko-Duckers (painting), Hope McCulley (jewelry), Taylor Wilson (acrylic painting) and Dana Clements (painting and drawing).
Fast, who paints and creates jewelry, received her BFA/Art Education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1986 and taught at Lincoln Public Schools, retiring in 2017. She presently works as a full-time artist.
“As a teacher, I value the ideas and inspiration that students bring to my life. They teach me about flexibility and open-mindedness,” she says. “Mentoring brings a push in my own work, understanding of art and my techniques, and what I can create. I thoroughly enjoy working with other artists.”
Jocelyn Lippincott Reiss was Fast's student at Meadow Lane Elementary School from 1989-1993; later she became a colleague in art education, teaching at North Star High School from 2013 to 2017 after receiving a BFA in Studio Art (2006) and an MA in Education (2010). She currently teaches photography and studio art courses in St. Louis, Missouri.
“My practice began in Lynette’s art room; the freedom to explore my own heart, mind and abilities mixed as beautifully as tempera paints in egg cartons,” she says. “As an artist and educator, I continue to rely on the spaces that can be created through exploring and manipulating overlooked and discarded materials and techniques. My current work is a quiet meditation on the traditions of my grandmothers and the implications of the future which face my children.”
Isabelle Engel and Davyd Kokhanets were Fast’s students at North Star High School. Engel is now an art major at Nebraska Wesleyan University, while Kokhanets works as a full-time artist.
Heather Ilisko-Duckers was Lynette’s student at Lefler Middle School in the mid 1990s. Today she is an intuitive painter and designs custom countertops for Counter Culture Countertops.
Fast has mentored Hope McCulley in metalsmithing. McCulley, who is also a member of Noyes, works as a full-time artist in her home studio, Enchanted Earth Jewelry.
“I’m inspired by the patterns, colors and textures found in nature, and work to translate nature’s beauty into bold statement jewelry using quality craftsmanship and materials," McCulley says. "After 16 years of working with beads and metals, I decided to expand my knowledge and jump into the world of metalsmithing.”
For the last 10 years, Taylor Wilson has been a private mentor student with Fast. He operates a full-time art business called Taylor Wilson Designs. “Do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life. Always make time for fun in your art,” he says.
Dana Clements has been a private student with Fast for seven years and attends UNL studying technical theater.
“When I bring a work to my mentor, I have a conversation that makes me think of things I hadn’t considered,” Clements says. “As one of Lynette’s students, I have a connection with the other people in the show even though I haven’t met most of them in person. Bringing a group together like this creates a connection. Art brings people together in so many different ways, which is something I value most about my artistic community.”