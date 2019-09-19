You’ve seen them all over Lincoln in recent months, talked about them and perhaps even shot photos with them. On Friday, Oct. 25, all 51 of these works of art (39 six-foot sculptures and 12 small-scale models) created by Nebraska artists for Serving Hands – the public art project sponsored by Campus Life that also symbolizes the service shared by so many individuals throughout Nebraska – will be sold to the highest bidders at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with entertainment provided by the Shucks Brothers, a trio of accomplished musicians performing bluegrass, jazz and swing, sponsored by ALLO Communications.
The auction will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone is invited to attend, whether you want to bid or just watch. One-third of the bid amount for each sculpture will go to the artist, with the remainder going to Campus Life. Online proxy bidding will be available.
“Campus Life has invested positively in the lives of young people by engaging youth in healthy relationships, guiding them in making good decisions, helping them positively impact their schools and ultimately building a solid foundation for life,” said Matt Schulte, executive director of Campus Life. “Hands were selected as the project’s concept as they exemplify the heart of service for Campus Life, along with thousands of Nebraska’s citizens who love serving their communities. We see this as a celebration of all who serve, not just what the program does for Lincoln’s teens.”
On Thursday, Oct. 24, starting at 11 a.m., all 51 Serving Hands sculptures will be on display in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena. This will be an opportunity to see the sculptures one more time, meet many of the artists and purchase a commemorative book about the project, as well as merchandise inspired by Serving Hands.
In addition, from 4 to 7 p.m. many family-friendly activities will be offered including:
• Staff and volunteers from the Lincoln Children’s Museum will offer hands-on activities;
• Gina and Joe, hosts of B107.3’s Morning Show, will be on hand to provide on-site commentary and music;
• Twisters will create balloon sculptures from 5 to 7 p.m.;
• A scavenger hunt and activities by Urban Air Adventure Park will both offer prizes; and
• Spiderman will make a special appearance from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
See the order of sculptures to be auctioned at servinghandslincoln.org. Event questions? Contact Liz Shea-McCoy, Serving Hands project director, at 402-430-5923 or liz_shea@windstream.net.