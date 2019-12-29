Airborne Art: Duncan Aviation jet turned into a flying painting

“We had a lot of conversations about the colors, paint-reflectant values and how the artistic elements would conform with the angles and shapes of an aircraft, as well as how aviation regulations would affect the overall design,” Nekuda said.

Nekuda scanned the final designs and used computer design software to overlay them onto the plane, getting it ready to be painted. But not by the artist.

“I didn’t touch it,” Friedemann-Sanchez said. “I didn’t take a brush to it. It was the Duncan paint team. The person who did the vines, I would say, ‘Could you put a vine here, so it gets smaller and it ends in a point?' He’d make it perfectly. He was so gentle and careful, and then, zoom, it was done. They’re masters of their craft.”

The team divided the aircraft into 14 sections with six people who would mask and unmask the surface where the 23 specific aviation paint colors were sprayed, a task that required 101 rolls of painter’s tape, 75 paint mixing cups, 135 cup liners and 288 touch-up brushes.

Because much of the surface was covered with tape, the biggest challenge in converting Friedemann-Sanchez’s brushstrokes to color sprayed onto the plane was remembering where each color went, Paint Master Specialist Stacy Finch said.