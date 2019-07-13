Older adults and the public are invited to attend a series of art shows at Aging Partners' rural Lancaster County Senior Centers in July. The shows will feature art by local mixed media artist and former Aging Partners employee Robert Esquivel.
The schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St., in Hickman.
• Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at the Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St., in Waverly.
• Thursday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., in Bennet.
• Monday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., in Firth.
The shows will feature Esquivel’s various drawings and paintings. He is a member artist at Gallery 9 and Metro Gallery in Lincoln. Lunch reservations may be made by calling 402-416-7693 two working days in advance.
For more information about Aging Partners, see aging.lincoln.ne.gov.