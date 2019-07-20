Lincoln’s newest public art project, Serving Hands, features 51 sculptures created by Nebraska artists: 39 six-foot fiberglass and steel sculptures, and 12 small-scale models represented in a traveling exhibition.
Campus Life invites all Nebraska photographers, amateur or professional, to submit one to five photos that capture a unique, meaningful and/or humorous image of the Serving Hands sculptures.
Three of the photos that are particularly captivating will be selected and published in an August edition of the Lincoln Journal Star’s Neighborhood Extra. Those three images, along with additional photos selected by the Serving Hands Committee, will be included in the book about the Serving Hands project.
Project brochures with a map of locations of all the Serving Hands large-scale sculptures are available in the Visitors Center at Lincoln Station, Seventh and P streets in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket, and at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dairy Store on East Campus. Project information can be found at servinghandslincoln.org.
Photos are due by July 31 and may be submitted by email to servinghandslincoln@gmail.com or via Facebook to Serving Hands Lincoln in a message.
NOTE: Photos submitted with an individual and/or individuals climbing or sitting on a sculpture or its base will be disqualified.
Questions? Contact Liz Shea-McCoy, Serving Hands project director, at 402-430-5923 or liz_shea@windstream.net.