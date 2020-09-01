100 days of art: 'The Earth was falling apart from COVID … it was the perfect opportunity to try it.'

Then the extra bling was stripped away, leaving Henry’s drawings behind.

She’d posted all of the art — day by day — on an Instagram account made just for Fresh and Ink as spring turned to summer. On Day 50, Henry drew those two numbers big as can be, and his mom filled them in with petals and ferns from Grandma’s garden.

“We have been having so much fun with these,” Kaitlyn wrote on Instagram. “It has taken the focus off of the negativity of the virus and provided a chance to harness good, creative, happy energy into our life.”

And Saturday night, Fresh and Ink had an art show in that big Cripple Creek backyard.

She’d taken their collection of photos and copied them onto heavy 5-inch-by-5-inch cardstock. She bought 100 4-foot wooden stakes and glued clothespins to their tops and pounded them into the ground along the fence and flowerbeds.

Neighbors and friends showed up to ooh and aah at the art at the socially distanced outdoor party.

Those that wanted a piece of art of their own affixed sticky notes with their names on their favorites, and, before it was over, Fresh and Ink had sold 100 pieces of art for $5 apiece.