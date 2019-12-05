You are the owner of this article.
Did Lincoln woman win or 'Zonk!' on episode of 'Let's Make a Deal' airing Thursday
Did Lincoln woman win or 'Zonk!' on episode of 'Let's Make a Deal' airing Thursday

Wendy Olson, 'Let's Make a Deal'

Wendy Olson of Lincoln was a contestant on an episode of 'Let's Make a Deal' airing Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

A Lincoln woman was chosen from the studio audience to be a contestant in an episode of 'Let's Make a Deal' airing Thursday.

Wendy Olson of Lincoln will play to 'Make a Deal' on the CBS daytime game show that airs at 2 p.m. on KOLN-TV.

According to Olson's Twitter feed, the episode was taped this summer.

