Did Lincoln woman win or 'Zonk!' on episode of 'Let's Make a Deal' airing Thursday

A Lincoln woman was chosen from the studio audience to be a contestant in an episode of 'Let's Make a Deal' airing Thursday.
Wendy Olson of Lincoln will play to 'Make a Deal' on the CBS daytime game show that airs at 2 p.m. on KOLN-TV.
According to Olson's Twitter feed, the episode was taped this summer.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.
