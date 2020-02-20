Why British TV detectives are superior to their American counterparts

LOS ANGELES — If super-sleuth Jessica Fletcher decides to come out of retirement, she’ll have to brace herself for stomach-turning crime scenes. Or move to England.

Brainy, bloodless detective shows like “Murder, She Wrote” may be dead on network TV in America, but they’re thriving in the United Kingdom, where viewers can enjoy a jolly good whodunit without nightmares keeping them up until “Good Morning Britain.”

“I think it’s quite nice to escape what’s going on, to be able to sit down and go, ‘Here’s a beginning, middle and end of a wonderful story with a mystery to it, set in a beautiful landscape,’” said Kate Bartlett, executive producer for “Vera,” the long-running ITV series in which Brenda Blethyn’s character relies on many of the same quirks and insight once applied by Lt. Columbo. “Sometimes you want that, and sometimes you want something darker.”

Americans craving the “darkness” have a rogues’ gallery of homegrown options to choose from.