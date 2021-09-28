Who are the 10 greatest TV talk show guests of all time?

When Norm Macdonald died on Sept. 14, late-night TV lost one of its greatest guests. His shaggy dog stories usually ended with groaners, but he made his way to the punchline like a jazz artist, finding notes no other comedians could hit.

Here, in alphabetical order, are 10 other celebrities that should join Macdonald in the Guest Hall of Fame.

Albert Brooks: When he wasn't churning out classic films like "Lost in America," Brooks was sharing creative routines with Johnny Carson that must have taken months to develop. His lesson on how to impersonate Curly from the Three Stooges, with the aid of a hot potato and black pepper, will have you howling.

Bob Dole: "The Daily Show" was a fairly standard talk show until Jon Stewart decided to put media and politics in the spotlight. Appearances from the former Senate majority leader probably played a role in that decision. Dole used comedy to get across political points better than anyone not named Abraham Lincoln.

Tom Hanks: His reputation as America's Dad has as much to do with his talk-show appearances as his film work. He peaked during the last episode of "Late Night With David Letterman," dissecting Elvis Presley's "Roustabout" and detailing the time he accidentally broke Slappy White's golf clubs.