What to stream: 'The Beatles: Get Back' headlines upcoming music documentary slate

This fall promises an embarrassment of riches of streaming music documentaries. From some of the biggest bands and albums of all time, to more niche interests, there’s a wealth of material coming to streaming services this November and December, so here’s a list of the best rockumentaries to stream soon.

Just in time for your Thanksgiving viewing, director Peter Jackson will unleash six hours of restored footage of The Beatles recording “Let it Be” over the course of three nights, starting Nov. 25 on Disney+. “The Beatles: Get Back” is a three-episode miniseries edited from restored footage that was recorded for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 doc “Let It Be” (the working album title was “Get Back”). During the editing process, Jackson discovered that unlike the contentious process depicted in “Let It Be,” the footage revealed that there was much less discord than what the cultural myth has become. Created with the cooperation of the surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as the widows and children of John Lennon and George Harrison, “The Beatles: Get Back” covers 21 days in the studio of rehearsal for the album, concert and film, and ends with a 42-minute rooftop concert.