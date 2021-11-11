What to stream: 'Mayor Pete' is a fascinating look at one of America’s political rising stars

Arriving on Amazon Prime on Friday is a new documentary about one of the rising political stars whose emergence in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign surprised many.
Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay presidential candidate, a veteran, a Harvard grad who traded one nickname for another this year: “Mayor Pete” is now “Secretary Pete,” the first openly gay Cabinet secretary and the youngest secretary of transportation ever.
Acclaimed documentarian Jesse Moss trained his lens on Buttigieg during his meteoric rise to political fame in the 2020 election, and the result is the illuminating documentary “Mayor Pete.”
“Mayor Pete” takes a granular look at the process that it takes for the unknown mayor of a Midwestern city (and one with a unique backstory) to launch himself onto the national stage and take a presidential election featuring a who’s who of longtime Washington stalwarts by storm. At the center of the chaos, Buttigieg remains calm, unflappable, and informed, almost so stoic that his communications director Lis Smith spends almost the entire running time of the film encouraging him to open up emotionally.
It’s a fascinating look at one of America’s political rising stars, a portrait of someone at the beginning of what’s sure to be a long and meaningful career in Washington. “Mayor Pete” follows on the heels of another political film directed by Moss, directed with longtime collaborator Amanda McBain, the award-winning “Boys State,” which premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020. “Boys State” takes look at a Texas political camp for teenage boys, a riveting reflection of our contemporary political culture.
There have been several documentaries about our new political stars, including the inimitable young Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose campaign was depicted in the 2019 Netflix documentary “Knock Down the House,” directed by Rachel Lears. Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and gubernatorial candidate, and her fight against voter suppression are profiled in the 2020 documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy” directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés (Garbus also serves as a producer on “Mayor Pete.”). Stream that film on Amazon Prime.
Filmmaker Robert Drew pioneered the campaign documentary back in 1960 with the film “Primary,” following the primary elections between John F. Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey. Using lightweight camera equipment to put the viewer in the middle of the drama, he revolutionized the look and feel of documentary cinema, and paved the way for films like “Mayor Pete.” Stream this landmark film on HBO Max.
For a campaign documentary about a campaign that goes horribly, absurdly awry, don’t miss the fascinating 2016 documentary “Weiner,” directed by Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman, about the rise and scandal-plagued fall of Anthony Weiner during his 2013 campaign for New York City mayor. For every rising star, indeed there is one that must fall. Rent “Weiner” for $2.99 on all major digital streaming platforms.