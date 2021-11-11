What to stream: 'Mayor Pete' is a fascinating look at one of America’s political rising stars

Arriving on Amazon Prime on Friday is a new documentary about one of the rising political stars whose emergence in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign surprised many.

Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay presidential candidate, a veteran, a Harvard grad who traded one nickname for another this year: “Mayor Pete” is now “Secretary Pete,” the first openly gay Cabinet secretary and the youngest secretary of transportation ever.

Acclaimed documentarian Jesse Moss trained his lens on Buttigieg during his meteoric rise to political fame in the 2020 election, and the result is the illuminating documentary “Mayor Pete.”

“Mayor Pete” takes a granular look at the process that it takes for the unknown mayor of a Midwestern city (and one with a unique backstory) to launch himself onto the national stage and take a presidential election featuring a who’s who of longtime Washington stalwarts by storm. At the center of the chaos, Buttigieg remains calm, unflappable, and informed, almost so stoic that his communications director Lis Smith spends almost the entire running time of the film encouraging him to open up emotionally.