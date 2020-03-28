Vets from small-town Nebraska double as reality TV stars

Things took off from there. The series debuted Jan. 25 and ran each Saturday night for six episodes. Season 2 is in the works.

Filming is challenging, in that the producers told the Schroeders to ignore the cameras, which is tough to do since “they kind of get in the way,” Ben said. The couple figured out that really meant they needed to just do what they do and be themselves.

“We’re trying to portray what real life is like for country vets in Nebraska," he said.

But since filming began, their practice isn’t quite like other rural vets.

When a typical country vet heads to a farm, there’s typically just one vehicle coming rolling down the driveway. The Schroeders bring an entourage.

“We can really fill up someone’s driveway quickly,” Erin said.

“We do try to give each producer a heads-up and ask them if it’s OK to film,” Ben said. “It’s a small town so by now, everybody knows what we’re doing. It’s been really well received.”

Ben said one of the best parts of their TV work is educating people on what they do and how much they care for their animals.