UNL grad Aida Osman lands co-star role in HBO Max series

The co-star of a new HBO Max series can trace her passion for the entertainment industry back to her roots in Lincoln.

Aida Osman, a 23-year-old who grew up in Lincoln and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, plays one of the lead characters in "Rap S---", a series set to release next year.

"Rap S---" follows the lives of Shawna, played by Osman, and Mia, played by rapper-singer and reality TV star KaMillion. Osman is also an executive story editor for the series.

The show is directed by Issa Rae, best-known as the creator and co-star of the critically acclaimed HBO series "Insecure."

In the series, Shawna is a 23-year-old who returns to Miami to start a rap group with her old friend Mia. Osman said the series will document her character’s journey toward self-discovery.

“She's a really hungry musician, and she wants people to hear her work,” she said. “She wants to make good work, and she wants it to be pivotal.”

As both an actor and writer for the show, Osman said she’s humbled to serve in both roles, even though it can sometimes present challenges.