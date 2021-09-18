The Nebraska TV legend you’ve probably never heard of

The beloved Trebek waged a valiant fight against cancer, often hiding the pain and his treatment’s side effects from public view.

On the last tape day Friedman spent on the “Jeopardy” set, March 11, 2020, Trebek showed up “feeling groggy and looking awful.”

“By 11, when he was being introduced for the first show … Alex had somehow been transformed and summoned the strength to be the masterful host everyone knew and loved,” Friedman says.

The staff and crew wrapped for the day, thinking they would be back in a few weeks after this new virus called COVID-19 had passed. It was the last time many saw Trebek in person.

“The last time I spoke with Alex was by phone on Nov. 5, just three days before he passed. We both knew it would be the last time we would speak.”

Trebek’s popularity, Friedman believes, was a product of the fact “he didn’t just read the clues, he presented them.” That ability to paint word pictures, a skill honed as a Canadian broadcaster, resulted from precise timing, phrasing and emphasis.