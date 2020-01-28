Super Bowl Silver: Best of Ad Meter commercials over 25 years

While you might not remember the winner (or loser) from every Super Bowl of the past 25 years, chances are, you can recall a few of the commercials. From a financially savvy baby explaining how he trades online to a dog named Weego to a red M&M named Danny DeVito, the past two and half decades have provided some of the best spots ever-the pop culture champs of Super Bowl Sunday.

As USA Today kicks off the 32nd Ad Meter competition, we wanted to get ready for 2020's Super Bowl commercial fun by hitting the rewind button and looking back at the best of the best of the past 25 years.

So sit back and enjoy, as we count down the 25 best!

1. Snickers: Betty White Football (Super Bowl XLIV, 2010)

If your pickup football team in 2010 seemed like it wasn't going anywhere, mainly because a few players had the hunger-induced inner-mojo of Betty White and Abe Vigoda ... well, why wait? Get them a Snickers!

2. Doritos: Dog Bribes Cat Owner (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)

More like "Dog" Corleone, this particular man's best friend uses a little Doritos bribe to make sure the human doesn't let the cat out of the bag.