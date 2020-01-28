Super Bowl Silver: Best of Ad Meter commercials over 25 years

While you might not remember the winner (or loser) from every Super Bowl of the past 25 years, chances are, you can recall a few of the commercials. From a financially savvy baby explaining how he trades online to a dog named Weego to a red M&M named Danny DeVito, the past two and half decades have provided some of the best spots ever-the pop culture champs of Super Bowl Sunday.
As USA Today kicks off the 32nd Ad Meter competition, we wanted to get ready for 2020's Super Bowl commercial fun by hitting the rewind button and looking back at the best of the best of the past 25 years.
So sit back and enjoy, as we count down the 25 best!
1. Snickers: Betty White Football (Super Bowl XLIV, 2010)
If your pickup football team in 2010 seemed like it wasn't going anywhere, mainly because a few players had the hunger-induced inner-mojo of Betty White and Abe Vigoda ... well, why wait? Get them a Snickers!
2. Doritos: Dog Bribes Cat Owner (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)
More like "Dog" Corleone, this particular man's best friend uses a little Doritos bribe to make sure the human doesn't let the cat out of the bag.
3. Snickers: The Brady Bunch (Super Bowl XLIX, 2015)
Marsha, Marsha, Marsh-er, Danny Trejo! At least, that's what happens when she gets hungry in this 2015 Snickers ad.
4. Budweiser: Dalmatian Trains Clydesdale (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)
Rocky Balboa? Nope. That's Hank, a Clydesdale that didn't make the cut to be on the Budweiser Sleigh Team, and his trainer, a no-quit Dalmatian that would've made Burgess Meredith blush with envy. The two em"bark" on a training regimen (to the Rocky theme, of course) and overcome doubt on the way to better results a year later.
5. Bud Light: Rescue Dog Retrieves Beer (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)
Who's a good boy? On Super Bowl Sunday 2012, it was Weego! The rescue pooch was a big hit around the Super Bowl party circuit that year, providing yet another fun catchphrase for Anheuser-Busch.
6. Volkswagen: The Force (Super Bowl XLV, 2011)
A fan favorite of 2011, a little Darth Vader learned-thanks to the help of his dad-that his powers were most influential when it came to staring his father's Volkswagen.
7. Sketchers: Dog in Sneakers Wins Race (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)
A French bulldog in running shoes, winning a dog race against a bunch of Greyhounds, and moonwalking over the finish line? Yep, A French bulldog in running shoes, winning a dog race against a bunch of Greyhounds, and moonwalking over the finish line. Go, Mr. Quiggly, go!
8. Doritos: Time Machine (Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014)
Doritos had a few highly rated commercials in 2014, but none garnered more reactions than this little boy and his fully operational-and successful-time machine.
9. Audi: Vampire Party (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)
Audi's 2012 ad was perfectly scored by Echo & The Bunnymen's "The Killing Moon" and introduced the company's new LED headlight technology that was practically daylight. That's awesome for drivers, but less than ideal if you're a vampire in its beam.
10. Bud Light: Secret Fridge (Super Bowl XL, 2006)
Another Ad Meter-winning spot, this 2006 Bud Light ad evoked one man's inner-James Bond, while unknowingly invoking his neighbors' belief in a beer-providing party deity.
11. Hyundai: The Elevator (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)
Hyundai hit it big in 2019 with its Shopper Assurance ad, by merely taking an elevator ride into the depths of the not-so-simple life moments with Jason Bateman at the helm.
12. Volkswagen: Dog Gets Fit, Star Wars (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)
The Imperial March was of the four-legged kind back in 2012, when a few dogs paid homage to Darth Vader and the Dark Side with a bark-bonanza that could've' taken the Oscar for Best Costume Design.
13. M&M'S: Introduces Ms. Brown (Super Bowl XLVI, 2012)
Mrs. Brown stepped into the spotlight in 2012, keeping things classy and refined while explaining a common misunderstanding about the brown M&M-while the Red M&M mistook the situation entirely and went Full Monty on national television.
14. Kia: Hero's Journey (Super Bowl LI, 2017)
Melissa McCarthy had quite the hero's journey in 2017, a bumpy ride of whale flops, tree chops, icy plunges, and rhino run-overs-luckily, her ride in the Kia Niro, the company's hybrid crossover, went a lot smoother!
15. FedEx: Caveman Delivery (Super Bowl XL, 2006)
And here, we thought logistics were an issue if we didn't use FedEx in 2006! Nope. The package delivery company made it clear that it was never a good decision to go with other means of delivery.
16. Amazon: Alexa Loses Her Voice (Super Bowl LII, 2018)
Speaking of Alexa-she lost her voice during the 2018 Super Bowl! The popular Amazon device was suffering from a bug, so Jeff Bezos' team had an idea: use celebrity fill-ins. Chaotically hilarious in their unique deliveries, the ad was one of the more memorable that year.
17. Bud Light: Pilot Skydiver (Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005)
Never one to miss out on an opportunity for some unexpected moments, Bud Light landed big-time results with this ad in 2005-hopefully, the pilot landed ... softly.
18. NFL: Touchdown Celebrations to Come (Super Bowl LII, 2018)
Nobody puts Baby-er, a Giants receiver-in the corner. One of the most popular ads of 2018, the NFL recreated the famous ending dance sequence from Dirty Dancing ... using Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning.
19. Planters: Perfume (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)
Forget science-she blinded them with peanuts! Planters had guys going nutty over their leading lady in this hilarious spot from 2008.
20. E-Trade: Baby (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)
While many of the people watching the Super Bowl back in 2008 might have been a tad skeptical about using E-Trade, the company's novice spokesperson made it clear that the process wasn't really that difficult to grasp.
21. Tide to Go: Talking Stain (Super Bowl XLII, 2008)
The laundry detergent company used an interview-wrecking stain as a spokesman for its Tide to Go back in 2008, and it (ironically) ended up being one of the best spots of the year.
22. OREO: Whisper Fight (Super Bowl XLVII, 2013)
Oreo took the "Cream vs. Cookie" debate to an unexpected location in 2008, sparking a hushed, library friendly, Battle Royale.
23. NFL: The 100-Year Game (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)
Looking ahead to the NFL's 100th Anniversary, a lovely ceremony among NFL greats quickly turned chaotic when Mr. Beat Mode, Marshawn Lynch, caused a ... FUMBLE!
24. Microsoft: We All Win (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)
Another Ad Meter "Best of 2019," Microsoft went beyond changing the game; they introduced video game controller technology that allows everyone an opportunity to play!
25. Amazon Alexa: Not Everything Makes the Cut (Super Bowl LIII, 2019)
Some of the "failed" ideas for adding Amazon's Alexa took commercial fans in 2019 through a journey of missteps that included the technology in toothbrushes, Harrison Ford's Dog's collar, and one musically aggressive hot tub.